Ranking Howie Roseman's moves this offseason

Ask any Eagles fan — or NFL expert for that matter — and they'll tell you that Howie Roseman is having one hell of an offseason.

The GM, who had his contract extended this winter, has had a nearly blemish-free record over the last few months, turning the Eagles into a team that shocked nearly everyone by making the playoffs in 2021 into a team most seem to expect to be back there on 2022.

Because there is really no Eagles news to speak of right now, and because we need something to write about as the Birds prepare to start OTAs and eventually training camp, let's try and answer a question no one asked.

Which of Roseman's moves was objectively the best, and which was the worst?

We are including all of the big ticket items, but not the less impactful or boring things he did (like retaining Boston Scott as a RFA). Here's our ranking of the 14 most noteworthy transactions Roseman pulled the trigger on:

14. Re-Signed DE Derek Barnett

The Eagles gave Barnett a chance to walk but it appeared no one else wanted him. The Eagles brought the "it's always him" pass rusher back on a two-year deal. Fans would have liked some new blood or a pass rusher in the draft, but oh well.

13. Released and then re-signed DT Fletcher Cox

Even our own Jimmy Kempski was confused about this move, which was the latest in a history of sticking with vets too long for Roseman. Cox is on the decline and decided to pay the former All-Pro $14 million after taking a cap hit to cut him.

12. Signed WR Zach Pascal

At the time it was kind of "meh" but having him as the fourth WR option behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins is not a bad spot for the offense.

11. Decent Day 3 draft picks

This could change with hindsight but Roseman added talent with upside on the third day of the draft. Kyron Johnson, a linebacker and Grant Calcaterra, a tight end, will fight for roster spots in camp.

10. Claimed CB Jimmy Moreland off waivers

The Eagles have a ton of depth in their secondary now which is always a good thing.

9. Signed LB Kyzir White

Roseman has started prioritizing linebacker, in part due to a new defensive scheme from Jonathan Gannon. White was lauded as a solid signing when it happened pre-draft.

8. Drafted C Cam Jurgens

Taking Jason Kelce's successor in the second round was a questionable move until they wound up taking Nakobe Dean in the third.

7. Signed CB James Bradberry

The Eagles now have one of the best starting cornerback situations in Bradberry, Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox.

6. Signed C Jason Kelce

Roseman pulled the trigger on this technically, but bringing Kelce back when he elected not to return was a no-brainer.

5. Traded No. 15 and three late picks for No. 13, selected DT Jordan Davis

Apparently there was some controversy over this move, which some pundits say Roseman lost, but the Eagles added an athletic beast and didn't give up all that much to move up and take the man they wanted all along.

4. Drafted LB Nakobe Dean in third round

Countless Eagles fans were shouting at the TV screen when the Eagles passed in Dean in the second round, going instead with the center Jurgens. Roseman nabbing the elite linebacker in the third round could prove to be one of the biggest steals of the draft.

3. Signed DE Haasan Reddick

Roseman did a lot of adding on the margins (White, Pascal, etc) and added some real young talent (via the draft), but he did make a relatively large splash during free agency, adding a proven veteran who can get to the quarterback in Reddick. Perhaps his ability to disrupt will be just what the defense needs in 2022.

2. Traded 1st, 3rd round picks for WR A.J.Brown, signed to 4-year extension

The Eagles offense has been completely transformed by this draft day trade. The Eagles have a No. 1 wideout under contract for years to come, and they have a true reliable target for Jalen Hurts. With Brown, Smith and Dallas Goedert at tight end, there are no more excuses to be made about the Birds having awful targets for Hurts. And if Hurts is unable to succeed with the weapons around him...

1. No. 16, No. 19 and a sixth-round pick to the Saints for No. 18, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick

This move was brilliant, and while I could maybe be convinced the Brown trade was Roseman's top decision this offseason, this one allows the Eagles to go after one of the top quarterbacks in 2023 — believed to have better options — if Hurts doesn't pan out.

The Eagles acquired Brown, Davis, and Dean, and also have two first round picks in 2023. Roseman is having himself an offseason.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports