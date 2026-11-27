PHILADELPHIA – The Sixers spent their Thanksgiving evenings in Indianapolis, where on Friday they have a chance to clinch their first-ever advancement to the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds.



After the Sixers beat the Miami Heat behind dominant showings from LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday, the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. It puts the Sixers in prime position as controllers of their own destiny. If they beat the Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers for the third time in a month, they will officially win Eastern Conference Group B.

One thing the Sixers were certainly thankful for on Thursday: a 15-4 record that is far and away best in an Eastern Conference that was expected to be as competitive as ever.

As a token of our gratitude on the day after Thanksgiving, enjoy this bonus Sixers mailbag:

From @BronsMind: Has Tacko Fall beaten expectations and is he going to be more in the rotation when Embiid is resting?

From @dfuzecr_: Do you think meaningful Tacko minutes will almost be impossible now when everyone is healthy?

Fall has certainly surpassed most people's expectations, even with just a handful of competitive minutes to his name. He has merely met his own expectations.

"I've worked very hard, and God has brought me back here, and I'm thankful," Fall said after his first rotation opportunity of the season. "...I'm ready. So whenever my name is called, I'm going to go out there and do my job."



Nick Nurse confirmed he is trying to pair up LeBron James and Tacko Fall as often as possible because James will have an easier time setting Fall up for baskets inside: pic.twitter.com/UO8tXipOXY — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) November 20, 2026

Despite the fact that his most significant performance came behind Embiid – he played double-digit minutes in a road win over the Orlando Magic last week – Fall's best chance at cracking Sixers head coach Nurse's rotation remains filling in center minutes on nights Embiid is sidelined. Even with the Sixers doing a better job of limiting his minutes, Embiid is typically a safe bet for at least 30 minutes each night if games are close.

Dominick Barlow and Adem Bona are back. Jabari Walker has proven more than capable of sliding up to the five. While the Sixers do not have one surefire plan at backup center that they can rely on each and every night, they have an abundance of options that could be effective on any given night. And while Fall's stints are far more intriguing and compelling than those of the other players, they offer far more traditional utility given Fall's limitations as a mover.

So, to answer the second question, it does seem difficult to imagine Fall being a rotation regular on the nights Embiid is available. But that is not to say he cannot play on those nights.

Fall's first rotation appearance earlier this month came during a game when the Sixers could not find their groove against the Indiana Pacers. With his defense stumbling, Nurse brought in Fall and went to the zone defense he implemented to support the 7-foot-6 center. It changed the game completely, the Sixers won Fall's minutes and they pulled away with a win.

When the Sixers are at full strength, that sort of change-of-pace role is likely Fall's ceiling. When he is active and the Sixers need a spark, there will not be any option better than going to a center whose mere presence forces an opposing offense to reorient to a newfound geometry on the floor. It has been evident in Fall's stints that opponents need at least a minute or two to figure out the right way to attack; that is valuable time to buy a team.

Tacko Fall had three blocks on the back line of a zone defense in the Sixers' win over Orlando on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/1p0OiLtgLc — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) November 20, 2026

But Nurse has often talked about Fall's minutes in those terms – buying time – and that is something the Sixers need more of when they need to piece together 48 minutes at center, not just the 15 or so minutes not occupied by Embiid. If all goes well for Fall, he could end up being someone the Sixers use for two short stints on nights Embiid is sidelined – and someone the Sixers lean on for a spark if they are underwhelming while at full strength.

MORE: Tacko Fall wants to be seen as 'just a pretty good basketball player'

From @buff985: What is the most surprising aspect of this Sixers start to you?

If I had to choose one specific trend to answer this question, it would have to be the Sixers' incredible performance in clutch games; it will not sustain to this degree over the course of an entire 82-game season, but it is clear that the Sixers have a gift for closing games. That gift is the product of a starting lineup featuring five players experienced in taking and making big shots at the ends of games, but it also comes from reliable bench shot-makers capitalizing on the attention the stars around them attract.

More than that, though, I am surprised by just how many individual subplots of this season are going as well as the Sixers could have hoped.

Before the season starts, we all think about positive and negative outcomes for teams and players. The Sixers are experiencing so many positive outcomes at once.

James and Embiid are both underperforming significantly as jump-shooters, but both players have stayed healthy. That was the biggest "if" that surrounded these Sixers all summer and it has not been a major issue to date.

Other positive "ifs" that have come to fruition for the Sixers: Embiid's defensive brilliance showing signs of life, Anfernee Simons serving as the perfect spark plug off the bench, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope not just having decent minutes left in the tank but excellent ones, the volume of stars putting less pressure on a suspect group of backup centers, small-ball center lineups looking effective, Brown accepting his role with no complaints, VJ Edgecombe looking like the absolute best version of himself with a scaled-down offensive workload and Tyrese Maxey continuing to ascend with more chances to thrive off the ball.

As the 20-game mark nears, how many genuine disappointments have there been on this Sixers roster? Embiid's offense would be one, even though he has proven he can still take over games lately. Obviously, that has not stopped the Sixers from winning games. Barlow missing the first month of the season is suboptimal, but Walker's tremendous play offset the negative impact there. Ariel Hukporti's season-ending Achilles tear is the one blow that is hard to come up with a counterbalance for.

Conversely, there have been so many pleasant surprises. And what has surprised me most about this Sixers season so far is how many more of those positive indicators we are seeing compared to more ominous ones.

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