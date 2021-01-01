Grocery shopping: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft

As long as you're taking in some college football bowl game action on New Years Day, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia (6'1, 185): (8) Georgia vs. (9) Cincinnati, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 12:00 p.m.

Stokes is a corner with good length and athleticism, who put some potential ball skills concerns to bed this season, as he picked off four passes, returning two for scores. He has a decent chance of landing in the first round.

In 2020, the Eagles had Darius Slay and a bunch of slot corners. They need a legitimate outside corner to pair with Slay, and Stokes would be that. He would be a clear player of interest if he slipped into the second round.

Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6'0, 215): (8) Georgia vs. (9) Cincinnati, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 12:00 p.m.

White was a five-star recruit out of high school (10th in the nation, per Rivals). He was sort of thought to be the next in line of great Georgia running backs, after Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D'Andre Swift, but he suffered an ACL tear his senior year in high school, and then another one his freshman year in college. At Georgia, he has not had the same impact as those other great Georgia running back prospects.

He is a physical, "one cut and go" downhill runner, who also excels in pass protection. In two years at Georgia, he has 211 carries for 1,148 yards (5.4 YPC) and 13 TDs. He is not much of a threat out of the backfield as a receiver, as he only has seven career catches. A look:

White is probably best served staying another year at Georgia to put another year of distance between his back-to-back ACL tears, but if he comes out, his style of running would complement Miles Sanders'. His value would be later on Day 3, and the hope would be that the explosiveness that made him a top recruit returns.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (6'4, 215): (8) Georgia vs. (9) Cincinnati, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 12:00 p.m.

Gotta feed the factory:

OK, but seriously, Ridder is a dual-threat quarterback prospect with good size and a strong arm who has led Cincinnati to a (so far) undefeated 2020 season. He has a 66.4 percent completion percentage, 17:6 TD:INT ratio, 8.6 YPA, 609 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs in 9 games on 7.3 YPC. Here he is:

He should probably stay in school, build on 2020, and improve his draft stock by showing he can be more consistent, but if he came out, someone could draft him on his tools on Day 2. I think his better value would be early on Day 3, and the Eagles will need to add to the QB room if they move on from Carson Wentz.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn (6'0, 179): Auburn vs. (14) Northwestern, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m.

Schwartz is a track star, and a deep threat from the slot or the outside. He's going to burn a super fast 40 at the Combine, however, while he has obvious long speed, he's maybe not the slipperiest of the slot receivers in this draft.

Schwartz's production has left something to be desired, as he only has 1,433 receiving yards and six TDs in 33 games at Auburn. He does have 323 yards and seven TDs as a runner. It seems like NFL teams are all looking to add jet sweep looks to their offenses, and Schwartz is a guy who can threaten defenses in that way.

Unfortunately, he was never used in the return game, which is puzzling, given his elite speed. If the Eagles want to keep adding speed guys to the offense, Schwartz would make some sense, but only on Day 3.

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (6'1, 190): Auburn vs. (14) Northwestern, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m.

Like Stokes above, Newsome is a another outside corner with good length. At Northwestern, he played on both sides of the field, often traveling with the opposing offense's best receiver, and is thought to be (Jim Schwartz alert!) a highly confident player.

His first two years at NU, Newsome didn't have any picks. However, in 2020, in three games he has one INT and 7 PBUs, so ball skill potential is there.

The question for Newsome will be his 40 time. If he can run a decent enough time at the Combine and prove he won't be an obvious liability against the deep ball, he'll go Day 2.

Previously profiled players

• August 9



Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

• August 23

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma Warren Jackson, WR, Colorado State Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State Jay Tufele, DT, USC Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

• September 5

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis T.J. Carter, CB, Memphis Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis

• September 12

Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

• September 19

Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke Matt Bushman, TE, BYU Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville

Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

• September 26

Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma Seth Williams, WR, Auburn Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

• October 3

Alim McNeill, DT, NC State Najee Harris, RB, Alabama Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia

• October 10

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina Marco Wilson, CB, Florida Amari Burney, LB, Florida Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

• October 17



Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh Hamsah Nasirildeen, S/LB, Florida State Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

• October 24



Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

• October 31

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State Master Teague, RB, Ohio State Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

• November 7



Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah Mustafa Johnson, DT, Colorado Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

• November 14

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG/OT, USC Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

• November 21



Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State Amari Gainer, LB, Florida State Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida Sadarius Hutcherson, OG/OT, South Carolina

• November 28

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

• December 5

Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson Jabril Cox, LB, LSU Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

• December 12

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU Zach Wilson, QB, BYU Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

• December 19

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest Josh Myers, C, Ohio State Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

• December 22

Richie Grant, S, UCF Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU Obinna Eze, OT, Memphis Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston Payton Turner, DE, Houston

• December 26

Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina Jordan Smith, Edge, UAB Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina Marlon Williams, WR, UCF

• December 29



Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami Bubba Bolden, S, Miami Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader