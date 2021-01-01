More Sports:

January 01, 2021

Grocery shopping: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010121DesmondRidder Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

As long as you're taking in some college football bowl game action on New Years Day, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia (6'1, 185): (8) Georgia vs. (9) Cincinnati, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 12:00 p.m.

Stokes is a corner with good length and athleticism, who put some potential ball skills concerns to bed this season, as he picked off four passes, returning two for scores. He has a decent chance of landing in the first round.

In 2020, the Eagles had Darius Slay and a bunch of slot corners. They need a legitimate outside corner to pair with Slay, and Stokes would be that. He would be a clear player of interest if he slipped into the second round.

Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6'0, 215): (8) Georgia vs. (9) Cincinnati, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 12:00 p.m.

White was a five-star recruit out of high school (10th in the nation, per Rivals). He was sort of thought to be the next in line of great Georgia running backs, after Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D'Andre Swift, but he suffered an ACL tear his senior year in high school, and then another one his freshman year in college. At Georgia, he has not had the same impact as those other great Georgia running back prospects. 

He is a physical, "one cut and go" downhill runner, who also excels in pass protection. In two years at Georgia, he has 211 carries for 1,148 yards (5.4 YPC) and 13 TDs. He is not much of a threat out of the backfield as a receiver, as he only has seven career catches. A look:

White is probably best served staying another year at Georgia to put another year of distance between his back-to-back ACL tears, but if he comes out, his style of running would complement Miles Sanders'. His value would be later on Day 3, and the hope would be that the explosiveness that made him a top recruit returns.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (6'4, 215): (8) Georgia vs. (9) Cincinnati, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 12:00 p.m.

Gotta feed the factory:

OK, but seriously, Ridder is a dual-threat quarterback prospect with good size and a strong arm who has led Cincinnati to a (so far) undefeated 2020 season. He has a 66.4 percent completion percentage, 17:6 TD:INT ratio, 8.6 YPA, 609 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs in 9 games on 7.3 YPC. Here he is:

He should probably stay in school, build on 2020, and improve his draft stock by showing he can be more consistent, but if he came out, someone could draft him on his tools on Day 2. I think his better value would be early on Day 3, and the Eagles will need to add to the QB room if they move on from Carson Wentz.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn (6'0, 179): Auburn vs. (14) Northwestern, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m.

Schwartz is a track star, and a deep threat from the slot or the outside. He's going to burn a super fast 40 at the Combine, however, while he has obvious long speed, he's maybe not the slipperiest of the slot receivers in this draft.

Schwartz's production has left something to be desired, as he only has 1,433 receiving yards and six TDs in 33 games at Auburn. He does have 323 yards and seven TDs as a runner. It seems like NFL teams are all looking to add jet sweep looks to their offenses, and Schwartz is a guy who can threaten defenses in that way. 

Unfortunately, he was never used in the return game, which is puzzling, given his elite speed. If the Eagles want to keep adding speed guys to the offense, Schwartz would make some sense, but only on Day 3.

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (6'1, 190): Auburn vs. (14) Northwestern, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m.

Like Stokes above, Newsome is a another outside corner with good length. At Northwestern, he played on both sides of the field, often traveling with the opposing offense's best receiver, and is thought to be (Jim Schwartz alert!) a highly confident player. 

His first two years at NU, Newsome didn't have any picks. However, in 2020, in three games he has one INT and 7 PBUs, so ball skill potential is there. 

The question for Newsome will be his 40 time. If he can run a decent enough time at the Combine and prove he won't be an obvious liability against the deep ball, he'll go Day 2.

Previously profiled players

• August 9

  1. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
  2. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
  3. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
  4. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh
  5. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

• August 23

  1. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
  2. Warren Jackson, WR, Colorado State
  3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
  4. Jay Tufele, DT, USC
  5. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

• September 5

  1. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
  2. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State
  3. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
  4. T.J. Carter, CB, Memphis
  5. Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis

• September 12

  1. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
  2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
  3. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
  4. Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
  5. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

• September 19

  1. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
  2. Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke
  3. Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
  4. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville
  5. Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

• September 26

  1. Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
  2. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
  3. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
  4. Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama
  5. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

• October 3

  1. Alim McNeill, DT, NC State
  2. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
  3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  4. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
  5. Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia

• October 10

  1. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
  2. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
  3. Amari Burney, LB, Florida 
  4. Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee
  5. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

• October 17

  1. Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh
  2. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S/LB, Florida State
  3. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
  4. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia
  5. Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

• October 24

  1. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
  2. Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
  3. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
  4. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
  5. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

• October 31

  1. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
  2. Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
  3. Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State
  4. Master Teague, RB, Ohio State
  5. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

November 7

  1. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
  2. Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah
  3. Mustafa Johnson, DT, Colorado
  4. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
  5. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

November 14

  1. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
  2. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina
  3. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG/OT, USC
  4. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
  5. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

November 21

  1. Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson
  2. Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State
  3. Amari Gainer, LB, Florida State
  4. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
  5. Sadarius Hutcherson, OG/OT, South Carolina

November 28

  1. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
  2. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  3. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
  4. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
  5. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

December 5

  1. Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane
  2. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
  3. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
  4. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

December 12

  1. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
  2. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
  3. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
  4. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
  5. Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

December 19

  1. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
  2. Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
  3. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
  4. Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
  5. Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

December 22

  1. Richie Grant, S, UCF
  2. Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU
  3. Obinna Eze, OT, Memphis
  4. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
  5. Payton Turner, DE, Houston

December 26

  1. Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina
  2. Jordan Smith, Edge, UAB
  3. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana
  4. Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina
  5. Marlon Williams, WR, UCF

December 29

  1. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
  2. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
  3. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
  4. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
  5. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Thinking back on 2020: These were my favorite dishes from local restaurants
Favorite dishes Philly restaurants 2020

Eagles

Wait, there's a way for the Eagles to trade Wentz without taking on his entire $34 million cap hit?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_scramble_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022012.jpg

Illness

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the United States — here's what is known
New COVID-19 strain

Government

Pennsylvania to lift toughest COVID-19 restrictions as planned
Wolf January Restrictions

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Howie Roseman
123020HowieRoseman

Holiday

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offering New Year's Eve ice skating
New Year's Eve ice skating

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved