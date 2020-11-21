Grocery shopping: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft

As long as you're taking in some college football action this Saturday, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft.



Update: Clemson-FSU isn't happening today. It was postponed after we published this article.



Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson (6'0, 190): (4) Clemson at Florida State, 12:00 p.m.

Kendrick played quarterback in high school, and signed with Clemson to be a wide receiver. Because of Clemson's surplus of receivers and dearth of corners, Kendrick selflessly flipped to the other side of ball, despite never having played corner. He was up and down there, as you would expect, but the consensus feeling is that he improved rapidly as he built experience.

Like most converted WRs, Kendrick has good ball skills, but he's a work in progress, technique-wise. A quick look:

Kendrick is an intriguing prospect, and I believe his value is appropriate in Round 3, however, this is the exact type of player the Eagles tend to overdraft.

Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State (6'7, 265): (4) Clemson at Florida State, 12:00 p.m.

Kaindoh is a length-athleticism freak and former five-star recruit with upside who has shown more potential than actual production. Now in his fourth season at FSU, Kaindoh has just 56 tackles, 8 sacks, and 1 FF, partly because of injuries and several scheme changes. The production that he does have has come because of his physical traits, as opposed to a repertoire of pass rush moves, or savvy. His game will have to be refined at the next level.

Here's Kaindoh picking off a pass to the flat and returning it for a TD, which shows his pure athleticism.

Kaindoh was rewarded this season for his hard work, and is generally thought to be a high character player.

The Eagles should probably stop taking high-upside developmental players on Day 2 who won't contribute immediately, but if there's a position where that approach would maybe make some sense, it would be at DE.

Amari Gainer, LB, Florida State (6'3, 227): (4) Clemson at Florida State, 12:00 p.m.

Gainer has played all over the Seminole defense, from deep safety, to edge rusher, to tradition off-ball linebacker. He has athleticism to stick with running backs in coverage, and the length to cover tight ends. As a redshirt sophomore, Gainer leads Florida State with 60 tackles. A look:

The Eagles' need for linebacker help is obvious. Gainer is probably a Day 3 guy if he comes out.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (6'0, 194): (6) Florida at Vanderbilt, 12:00 p.m.

Toney is a former quarterback who became something of a versatile piece in the Florida offense. His numbers over his four-year career (86-1002-8 as a receiver, 59-499-1 as a runner) aren't super impressive, but as you'll see below, he is an explosive athlete that Florida uses in a variety of ways. Very fun player to watch.

This is likely to be a great draft for explosive slot receivers, as we've already profiled guys like Rondale Moore (Purdue), Tutu Atwell (Louisville), Amari Rodgers (Clemson), Elijah Moore (Ole Miss), and Dazz Newsome (UNC). Greg Ward is a competent slot receiver, but the Eagles will have the opportunity to add a more explosive one.

Sadarius Hutcherson, OG/OT, South Carolina (6'4, 320): Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Hutcherson has both guard-tackle and left-right versatility, as he has started at LT, LG, and RG for South Carolina. He is also an impressive athlete who made Bruce Feldman's 2020 Freaks list.

The Gamecocks starting left tackle for most of last season isn’t only one of the strongest men in the SEC, but the 320-pounder also has impressive athleticism as reflected by his 31.5-inch vertical jump. Hutcherson, a former high school tight end, also benches around 450 pounds and squats more than 600.

Hutcherson will probably be a guard at the next level, but with versatility to play either side, and potentially kick out to tackle in a pinch.

