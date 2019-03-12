NFL free agency live updates: Follow all the breaking news, rumors and news

NFL free agency technically starts Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Eagles aren't being stopped by a technicality, as they've wheeled and dealed quite a bit during the NFL's "legal tampering" period.

The team restructured Jason Peters, traded for DeSean Jackson, signed Malik Jackson, tendered Nate Sudfeld, said goodbye to Stefen Wisniewski and made some other moves on Monday but has a lot more work to do in the coming days.

A decision must be made on the future of Nelson Agholor, while free agents like Ronald Darby, Jay Ajayi, Jordan Hicks and others are about to walk.

