March 12, 2019

NFL free agency live updates: Follow all the breaking news, rumors and news

The Eagles have a lot of tough decisions still to make

Evan Macy
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor can't pull in a pass on third down in overtime against the Tennessee Titans.

NFL free agency technically starts Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Eagles aren't being stopped by a technicality, as they've wheeled and dealed quite a bit during the NFL's "legal tampering" period.

The team restructured Jason Peters, traded for DeSean Jackson, signed Malik Jackson, tendered Nate Sudfeld, said goodbye to Stefen Wisniewski and made some other moves on Monday but has a lot more work to do in the coming days.

A decision must be made on the future of Nelson Agholor, while free agents like Ronald Darby, Jay Ajayi, Jordan Hicks and others are about to walk.

Jimmy Kempski will keep you posted via his free agency tracker — which he updates with impressive speed (he updated it 11 times on Monday!) and thoroughness .

And of course, our live stream and open thread below, to follow in real time the ups and downs of free agency for the Eagles and for the rest of the NFL on one of the busiest weeks in all of sports:

