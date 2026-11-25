The annual 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade won't have people carrying large, helium balloons this year due to inclement weather, organizers said Wednesday.

Dancers, singers and bands will still march and perform and spectators will still be allowed on the route, according to 6ABC, which produces the event. But the approximately 450 handlers won't be lugging balloons down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as a coastal storm is expected to bring rain and high winds.

John Morris, 6ABC's general manager, told KYW News that the decision was made for both the safety of the volunteers and to make sure the balloons weren't damaged.

"Taking a look at the forecast for [Thursday], we realized the winds are not going to get any better," he told the outlet. "We know that they are going to be over the safe threshold, both with sustained winds and gusts. So we made the decision to ground the balloons this year."

A forecast from the National Weather Service expects heavy precipitation and winds up to 60 mph on Thursday. There's also a possibility of tidal flooding along the Delaware River, although that's not near the parade route.

"Thursday looks like a really bad day to be outside," Ray Martin, a meteorologist at the NWS Mount Holly station, told PhillyVoice on Tuesday. "We'll see increasing winds and rain basically through early afternoon, and the rain will be heavy at times."

The New York City parade is currently still going forward as planned, though organizers could also choose to fly balloons at a lower height or ground them entirely. A final decision is expected Thursday morning.

The last time this occurred in Philadelphia was in 2019, on the 100th anniversary of the nation's oldest parade. Following a high wind advisory issued by NWS, which expected gusts between 20 and 50 mph, approximately 15 balloons were grounded.

Weather also impacted this year's Mummers Parade. The annual string band competition was postponed after winds of 30-60 mph and snow squalls blew props that injured multiple people during rehearsal. String bands still marched in the parade, but the performances were held at Lincoln Financial Field later in the month.