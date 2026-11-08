22 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Nov. 13-15

Holiday shopping, a massive pickle festival, celebrity appearances, live performances and the final fall attractions fill this weekend’s calendar across Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

In the city, The Big Dill will serve more than 100 pickle varieties and attempt a costume world record at Stateside Live!, while more than 40 vendors open the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will trade stories at the Academy of Music, and cyclists dressed in 1920s-inspired clothing will ride through Philadelphia.

Other city options include an exhibition celebrating John Coltrane’s centennial and BalletX’s fall series. Outside Philadelphia, Storybook Land begins its Christmas celebration, Snooki visits King of Prussia and Coins, Cards & CHAOS brings collectibles and celebrity appearances to Oaks. Families also can catch the final weekend of Diggerfest or see the chrysanthemums at Longwood Gardens.

Here are 22 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey from Friday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 15.

AVAILABLE ALL WEEKEND, NOV. 13-15

Philly: The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market opens Friday at Dilworth Park and runs through New Year’s Day. More than 40 local and regional vendors will sell jewelry, artwork, clothing, decorations, Philly-themed gifts and food from white huts along the west side of City Hall. Admission is free, with the market open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Read more.

Suburbs: Gateway Vintage is a year-round indoor market open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Gateway Shopping Center in Wayne. Independent sellers offer antique furniture, vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewelry, artwork, glassware, books and other collectibles inside the former JoAnn Fabrics. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission and parking are free. Read more.

Nearby Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Chocolate World launches its holiday celebration Friday and continues through Jan. 3. The free Chocolate Tour Ride will add seasonal music, decorations, Hershey Elves and new projections during its finale. Santa photos, candy characters in holiday outfits, a chocolate house display and seasonal food are also offered on select dates. Admission and the ride are free, while photos, food and other activities cost extra. Read more.

Suburbs: Longwood Gardens’ Chrysanthemum Festival reaches the final weekend of its run in Kennett Square. More than 5,000 chrysanthemums fill the conservatories, including a 12-foot-wide plant carrying 1,355 flowers on a single stem. The festival concludes Sunday and is included with timed admission to the gardens. Read more.

Philly: “The Magicians Table” continues through Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kimmel Center. The two-hour immersive production begins in a cocktail lounge before moving into the SEI Innovation Studio for close-up illusions, comedy, storytelling and live music. Most performances are limited to people 18 and older, while select Saturday matinees are open to ages 14 and older. Read more.

Philly: BalletX’s Fall Series concludes Sunday at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. The program includes “Speakeasy,” “Switching the Groove” and “In the Wake,” three contemporary dance works featuring original music and choreography. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. SPONSORED CONTENT: Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Marcel Duchamp retrospective remains on view through Sunday, Jan. 31. The exhibition brings together more than 300 paintings, sculptures, photographs, films, printed works and readymades, including “Fountain,” “L.H.O.O.Q.” and “Nude Descending a Staircase (No. 2).” Museum admission is required. Read more.

Suburbs: Steve Tobin’s “In the Light” remains on view through October 2027 at Tyler Arboretum in Media. More than 50 sculptures are installed across 15 sites, including towering steel roots, bronze forms and other works placed throughout the gardens and trails. The outdoor exhibition is included with arboretum admission. Read more.

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

Philly: Families can explore The Franklin Institute after hours during FunFest: A Night at the Museum from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The fundraising event includes museum exhibits, children’s play zones, food stations and an open bar for adults. Ticket packages start at $300 for one adult and one child, and complimentary self-parking is available for parking tickets issued after 4:30 p.m. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission after 5 p.m. every Friday through June 25. The evening offer includes access to the permanent collection, events and music at a price selected by each attendee. It also provides a less expensive opportunity to explore the museum’s Marcel Duchamp retrospective. Read more.

Philly: The free “Bouquet of Stories” exhibition continues at the Athenaeum of Philadelphia. Rare objects, photographs and other materials explore nearly 300 years of the city’s gardening history, including the Philadelphia Flower Show, neighborhood greening projects and immigrant growing traditions. The exhibition remains on view through Jan. 30 and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Read more.

Philly: A free exhibition at Parkway Central Library explores John Coltrane’s years in Philadelphia and the local jazz community that helped shape his career. The display uses books, records, photographs and newspaper coverage to trace his work, musical studies and connections to other Philadelphia musicians. The exhibition concludes Saturday. SPONSORED CONTENT: Read more.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

Philly: The Big Dill will take over Stateside Live! from 1 to 9 p.m. with more than 100 pickle varieties, unlimited samples and dozens of pickle and food vendors. The National Pickle Day celebration also features live entertainment, eating competitions, a mechanical pickle and an attempt to set a world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as fruits or vegetables. Read more.

South Jersey: Storybook Land opens its Christmas Fantasy with Lights in Egg Harbor Township. Santa will wave his wand at 5 p.m. to switch on more than 1 million lights, and families can find holiday versions of the park’s rides, seasonal food and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The attraction continues on select dates through Dec. 30. Tickets cost $42.95, including tax, and must be purchased online for a specific date. Read more.

Suburbs: More than 200 tables of sports cards, Pokémon cards, coins, currency, action figures and vintage toys will fill Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia. Attendees can shop, sell or trade their own collectibles and see rare $500 and $1,000 bills and a life-size Optimus Prime cab. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission costs $20, and children 8 and younger enter free. Read more.

Philly: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen bring their unscripted live show to the Academy of Music at 8 p.m. The longtime friends will interview each other, share off-camera stories from their careers and answer questions from the audience. The performance marks their first Philadelphia stage appearance together in about a decade, according to Cohen. Ticket prices vary by seat and availability. Read more.

New Jersey: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will answer questions and meet fans at the American Hotel in Freehold. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the program begins at 1 p.m. General admission costs $78.95, including fees, while the $142.95 VIP ticket adds seating near the stage, an individual photo and an autograph on one item. Read more.

Philly: The Academy of Vocal Arts performs Donizetti’s romantic comedy “L’elisir d’amore” at 7:30 p.m. at the Helen Corning Warden Theater. The production moves the opera to Philadelphia during the 1876 Centennial celebrations and the construction of City Hall. Tickets cost $107 for premium reserved seating and $72 for general admission. SPONSORED CONTENT: Read more.

Philly: Penn Live Arts’ Arts of India Festival concludes its scheduled programming with Illuminating Arts of India at the Annenberg Center. The 10:30 a.m. program includes a musical brunch, a discussion with University of Pennsylvania alumni working in the arts and student performances. Advance RSVPs were requested by Oct. 31, so people should confirm availability before making plans. The accompanying “Chrysalis” art exhibition remains on view through Dec. 13. Read more.

South Jersey: Diggerfest begins its final weekend at Diggerland USA in West Berlin. Families can ride and operate construction equipment, watch the Parade of Machines and find hayrides, games and seasonal food around the park. Festival activities are included with regular admission, though hours and offerings vary by date. Read more.

Philly: The free gardening-history exhibition returns for a second day at the Athenaeum of Philadelphia. Its objects, photographs and stories trace nearly three centuries of gardening in the city, from immigrant traditions and neighborhood greening to the history of the Philadelphia Flower Show. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the exhibition continues through Jan. 30. Read more.

Philly: The free “John Coltrane’s Philadelphia” exhibition concludes at Parkway Central Library. Books, records, photographs and newspaper coverage explore Coltrane’s years in Philadelphia, including his musical studies, employment and connections to other local jazz musicians. The all-ages exhibition is displayed in the library’s Social Science and History Department. SPONSORED CONTENT: Read more.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

Philly: Cyclists dressed in tweed jackets, flat caps and other 1920s-inspired clothing will gather outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the Philly Tweed Ride. The free 10-mile ride includes photo stops, a picnic at Washington Square Park and an after-party with costume and bicycle awards. Participants gather at 10 a.m., depart at 11 a.m. and finish around 4 p.m. Read more.

Suburbs: The collectibles show returns to Valley Forge Casino Resort for its second day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 200 tables offer sports and Pokémon cards, rare coins and currency, action figures, vintage toys and other collectibles. Attendees can also bring items from home to sell or trade. General admission costs $20, and children 8 and younger enter free. Read more.

South Jersey: Diggerfest returns for its final day at Diggerland USA in West Berlin. The construction-themed park combines its regular rides and machinery with a Parade of Machines, hayrides, games and seasonal food. Available activities and park hours vary, so families should check the schedule before arriving. Read more.

South Jersey: Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy with Lights continues for a second day in Egg Harbor Township. Santa switches on more than 1 million lights at 5 p.m., and the park offers holiday rides, seasonal food and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets cost $42.95, including tax, and must be purchased online for the selected date. Read more.

Suburbs: The Berwyn Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Bronze Plaza. The free weekly market brings together local farmers, bakers, food producers, artists and makers, with produce, prepared food, coffee and handmade goods available to purchase. Complimentary parking is available, and the market continues on Sundays through Dec. 20, except Nov. 29. Read more.

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