36 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Nov. 20-22

Several of the region’s biggest holiday attractions open this weekend, bringing Christmas markets, light displays and seasonal entertainment to Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey.

A Longwood Christmas begins Friday in Kennett Square with more than 500,000 lights and a new celestial theme. In Philadelphia, LumiNature returns to the Philadelphia Zoo, Christmas Village holds its two-day preview and Ministry of Awe introduces an interactive holiday production. “BOOP! The Musical” and “The Magicians Table” also enter the final weekend of their Philadelphia runs.

Elsewhere in the region, Scuba Santa dives into Adventure Aquarium and Netflix House launches its new “KPop Demon Hunters” experience in King of Prussia. Saturday’s schedule adds holiday markets, an illuminated parade, vintage shopping and free horse-drawn carriage rides.

Here are 36 things to do in Philadelphia, the suburbs, South Jersey and nearby destinations from Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 22.

EVENTS TAKING PLACE FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Suburbs: Longwood Gardens is looking to the cosmos this Christmas, with giant glowing stars, rotating Christmas trees and a Music Room modeled after an old-fashioned astronomer’s observatory among its seasonal displays. More than 500,000 lights will illuminate the Kennett Square grounds, while the conservatories will feature poinsettias and other flowering plants. Timed tickets cost $45-$52 for adults and $25-$32 for children ages 5-15; children 4 and younger enter free. A Longwood Christmas runs through Jan. 10. Read more.

Philly: LumiNature fills the Philadelphia Zoo with 1 million lights, including a 40-foot penguin, a tree made from approximately 1,500 pink flamingos and a new 20-foot illuminated banana tree. KidZooU will offer animal encounters and activities from 5 to 7 p.m. on operating nights. The attraction runs on select evenings through Jan. 9. Read more.

Suburbs: Netflix House at King of Prussia Mall introduces an immersive experience based on “KPop Demon Hunters.” Live actors, 3D technology and songs from the animated movie will help bring HUNTR/X and the film’s supernatural world to life. The attraction also includes a Derpy Tiger puppet created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Read more.

South Jersey: Scuba Santa returns to Adventure Aquarium in Camden, where he will swim alongside marine life and pose for photos through the aquarium glass. The celebration also includes an underwater Christmas tree, hourly snowfall in the Rotunda and holiday shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Christmas Underwater runs through Dec. 24. Read more.

Philly: Betty Boop steps out of the black-and-white cartoons and into modern-day New York in the touring Broadway production of “BOOP! The Musical.” The show features original songs and a cast that includes South Jersey performer Ava Madara. The Philadelphia run at the Academy of Music concludes Sunday. Read more.

Philly: “The Magicians Table” combines close-up magic, comedy, storytelling and cocktails inside the Kimmel Center. The experience begins in a cocktail lounge before moving into the SEI Innovation Studio for table-side illusions and a theatrical mystery. Most performances are for ages 18 and older, although select Saturday matinees admit people 14 and older. The Philadelphia run concludes Sunday. Read more.

Philly: Ministry of Awe introduces an interactive holiday production inside its six-story Old City attraction. A light-and-sound show presented every 30 minutes in the Heavens gallery incorporates voices and movements from the audience. The atrium also features decorations created from repurposed ornaments, paper and gift boxes. Tickets start at $29.99. Read more.

Suburbs: Millions of lights illuminate Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown during Wild Lights, which also features animal encounters and seasonal entertainment. Miniature Highland cows Scooby and Shaggy will dress for Christmas, while character appearances and cookie decorating are scheduled on select nights. Wild Lights runs on select evenings through Dec. 30. Read more.

Philly: The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul becomes part of the scenery in this immersive production, which projects moving images across its walls, ceilings and dome. The seasonal edition adds Christmas music and a 15-minute holiday finale. Performances use recorded music, a live choir or a choir and orchestra, depending on the date selected. The production continues on select dates through Jan. 2. Read more.





Philly: Franklin Square’s free Electrical Spectacle Light Show flashes to music by the Philly Specials, Mariah Carey and José Feliciano every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. Street curling, holiday mini golf and seasonal food and drinks are available for additional charges. Holidays in Franklin Square continues through Jan. 3. Read more.

Philly: More than 40 local and regional vendors sell handmade gifts, artwork, treats and Philadelphia-themed merchandise from decorated huts at Dilworth Park. Food options include cannoli, French macarons and bacon on a stick. The free market runs through Jan. 1, with a Christmas Day closure and shortened hours on several holidays. Read more.

Suburbs: Bucks County Playhouse presents Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn,” featuring more than 20 songs, including “White Christmas” and “Easter Parade.” The New Hope production follows a performer who turns a Connecticut farmhouse into an inn that opens only on holidays. The musical runs through Jan. 3. Read more.

South Jersey: More than 1 million lights illuminate Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township during Christmas Fantasy with Lights. Santa switches on the display at 5 p.m. on operating nights through Dec. 23, and families can find holiday versions of the park’s rides, seasonal food and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The attraction runs on select dates through Dec. 30. Read more.

Philly: Craftsman Row Saloon is covered with more than 60,000 ornaments and thousands of lights for its seasonal transformation on Jewelers’ Row. The decorations include a 70-foot model train track, while the menu offers holiday cocktails, elaborate milkshakes and seasonal food. The pop-up continues through January. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art is displaying more than 300 works in the first major U.S. retrospective devoted to Marcel Duchamp in more than 50 years. The exhibition includes “Fountain,” “L.H.O.O.Q.” and “Nude Descending a Staircase (No. 2).” Tickets cost $35 and include museum admission, and the exhibition continues through Jan. 31. Read more.

Suburbs: The year-round Gateway Indoor Vintage Market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Gateway Shopping Center in Wayne. Vendors sell antique furniture, clothing, vinyl records, jewelry, artwork, books and other collectibles. Admission and parking are free. Read more.

South Jersey: Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille has brought back its tabletop Christmas trees holding holiday cocktails and added a heated Grinch-themed tent. The Cape May pop-up also features Christmas decorations, live music and themed events on select dates. Jingle Bar continues through Dec. 31. Read more.

Nearby destination: Hershey’s Chocolate World has given its free chocolate factory tour ride a seasonal makeover with holiday decorations, music and new finale projections. Santa will appear on select dates through Dec. 24, and Hershey characters will dress for the holidays. The Christmas version of the ride continues through Jan. 3. Read more.

Suburbs: More than 50 sculptures by artist Steve Tobin are installed across 15 sites at Tyler Arboretum in Media. The outdoor exhibition includes towering steel roots, cast-bronze forms and other works placed throughout the gardens and trails. “In the Light” remains on view through October 2027. Read more.

Philly, suburbs and South Jersey: The Capital Grille’s Wagyu & Wine promotion concludes Sunday at participating locations in Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Newtown and Cherry Hill. Available only in the lounge, the offer pairs an American Wagyu burger and fries with a glass of wine, with prices starting at $35. Three burger preparations, several wine pairings and a champagne option are available. Read more.

EVENTS TAKING PLACE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Philly: Christmas Village opens for a two-day preview at LOVE Park, City Hall and the North Broad Street section. More than 120 vendors will sell gifts, food and drinks, with rides and family activities offered for additional charges. The market closes Nov. 23-25 before beginning its regular season on Thanksgiving. Read more.

Suburbs: Westtown School in West Chester will host 125 makers and vintage sellers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The indoor market features jewelry, pottery, artwork, handmade toys, antiques and specialty food, with food trucks outside. Admission and parking are free. Read more.

Philly: Miniature trains travel along a third of a mile of outdoor track at Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Chestnut Hill. The display includes tunnels, bridges and small-scale Philadelphia landmarks constructed from natural materials. Daytime viewing is included with regular admission, and the railway continues through Dec. 30. Read more.

Suburbs: Shady Brook Farm begins the final season of its traditional drive-through Holiday Light Show in Yardley. More than 4 million lights line the two-mile route, which can be explored by car or open-air wagon. The Holiday Light Show will return with a different format in 2027, but the farm has not announced what the new version will involve. Read more.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

Suburbs: Before vehicles return to Shady Brook Farm’s holiday light route, participants can walk or run through the illuminated course during the final Dashin’ Thru the Lights. The Yardley event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and benefits the Fleming Family Foundation’s 12 Wishes of Christmas program. Separate registration is required. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission after 5 p.m. Admission includes access to the permanent collection, current exhibitions, events and music. The program continues every Friday evening through June 25. Read more.

Suburbs: The Academy of Vocal Arts presents “L’elisir d’amore,” a romantic comedy about love, mistaken intentions and a supposed magic potion. The production places the opera’s story amid the construction of Philadelphia City Hall in 1876. Friday’s performance begins at 6 p.m. at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown. General admission costs $57, and students are admitted free. SPONSORED CONTENT: Read more.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

Philly: More than 80 local makers will sell jewelry, ceramics, clothing, artwork and home décor inside NextFab’s working makerspace. The free, all-ages market runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes demonstrations, hands-on activities and food vendors. Read more.

Philly: Vintage dealers, artists and independent makers will sell clothing, antiques, furniture, home décor and handmade gifts inside the Bok building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $8 in advance, $10 in cash at the door or $12 by card. Children 12 and younger enter free with a paying adult. Read more.

New Jersey: Golden Nugget Antique Market in Lambertville will bring additional vintage sellers to its pavilion area alongside the regular Saturday flea market. Dealers will offer records, clothing, jewelry, artwork, retro toys and other collectibles from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Read more.

Nearby destination: Historic Odessa welcomes the holiday season with more than 45 market vendors, decorated house tours, pony rides, a petting zoo and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Delaware festival runs from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children younger than 12, with family packages available. Read more.

South Jersey: Free horse-drawn carriage rides begin in downtown Ocean City from noon to 3 p.m. The rides will return Nov. 27-29 and continue on weekends in December as part of the shore town’s holiday schedule. Read more.

Suburbs: Illuminated floats, decorated trucks and tractors, marching bands and dance groups will travel along State Street in downtown Kennett Square. The free parade begins at 6 p.m. and concludes with Santa’s arrival and a community tree lighting. Read more.

Philly: Fort Mifflin will recreate a Thanksgiving meal served to Marines stationed at the historic fort in 1918. Meetinghouse, a Kensington restaurant named one of America’s 50 best restaurants by The New York Times in 2025, will prepare a modern take on the original menu. The dinner begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are required. Read more.

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

Philly: Frequency Tattoo artists will offer flash tattoos inspired by the Mütter Museum and its Historical Medical Library from noon to 6 p.m. Permanent tattoos are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed with the $15 event ticket. Regular museum admission is separate. Read more.

Suburbs: Berwyn Farmers Market will hold its Gratitude Market from 9 a.m. to noon at Bronze Plaza. Local farmers, food producers, artists and makers will sell produce, baked goods, prepared food, coffee and handmade items. Admission and parking are free. Read more.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.