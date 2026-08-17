The best new fantasy football team names for 2026 (NSFW)

August 17, 2026
It's mid-August, which means that if you're anything like us, your are spending eery extra minute at work pounding google with fantasy football-related searches. As you prepare for your draft over the next few weeks, you'll need more than just a strategy for building a championship-caliber team — you'll also need the perfect team name.
For fantasy managers who like to name their team after a player each season, the 2026 rookie class has delivered some spectacular possibilities (we're looking at you Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq). From clever wordplay to names that are downright ridiculous, there are plenty of options to choose from.
We've done it for years now, so we'll continue. Below are our 20 favorite fantasy football team names involving new fantasy-relevant rookies. We've also included our past top-20 lists below for reference.
Immaculate Concepcion
Brazzell Dazzle
The Fernandolorian
Of Mice and Mendoza
It's Raining Mendoza
Dirty Little Sadiqret
Grand Kenyon
Hide and Sadiq
Sadiq and Destroy
Sadiq in a Box
When Life Gives You Lemon
Tate the Rainbow
Enemy of the Tate
Taters Gonna Tate
Master Tater
The Price You Pay
All You Need is Love
Send Delp
Golden Stowers
Summer Showers Bring Fall Stowers
Shedeur-Shank Redemption
Next Shedeur Nabors
Murder, Shedeur Wrote
Quin-N-Out
Ashton Powers
Ashton To Ashton, Dust To Dust
Silent But Jeanty
Fields of Jeanty
Gettin’ Jeanty With It
Laddies And Jeantymen
Loveland Island
Loveland Basketball
Show me your Tets
The Tet Offensive
One In A McMillan
Hunter? I Barely Know Her
Dippin’ Darts
Darn Tuten
Golden showers bring Zay Flowers
Super SkatteBros
Won't you be my Nabers
Like a good Naber
Penix rising
Micro Penix
The Penix Mightier
Penix envy
We're not Worthy
Laube me up
Mighty Morphin Bower Rangers
Hooked on Bo Nix
Big Nix energy
It's gonna be Maye
McConkedonk
Lard Ladd
A lack of de Corum
Rome wasn't built in Odunze
Legette my eggo
Forgive and Legette
Better Call Pearsall
Baruch atah Adonai Mitchell
Loud and Stroud
Two’s Company, Three’s a Stroud
Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls
Fried Bryce
I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon
Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles
Bed, Bath & Bijan
To Infinity and Bijan
Bijan Mustard
Bijan With The Wind
Let Bijans Be Bijans
Looking at the Man in Jahmyr
Jahmyr I Go Again
Baby Back Gibbs
The Great Bigsby
Tank You, Come Again
Django Achaned
Mingolian BBQ
Abanikanda Forever
Sam LaPorta Potty
Olave Garden
Olave Deez nuts
Olave It When You Call Me Big Poppa
Live, Laugh, Olave
Olave oh-oh Cantare oh-oh-oh-oh
The Oregon Treylon
Wan’Dale Vision
Obi-Wan'Dale Kenobi
Breeced Lightnin’
The Breecetie Boys
Breece's Puffs
Whatchu Talking Bout Willis
London Calling
Howell I Met Your Mother
Walker like an Egyptian
For Whom David Bell Tolls
30 seconds Ja’Marr‘s
Jeudy Gemstone
Pitts stank
Noah Fants, None Taken
Bateman Begins
D’Wayne’s World
Pitts Creek
Pitts Stop
Pitts Bull
Hot Chuba Time Machine
50 Shades of Trey
Waddleburger
Waddle It Be?
Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration
Plays Atwell with Others
Atwell Soon
To Khalil a Mockingbird
License to Khalil
MeNajee Trois
Etienne, Phone Home
DeVonta’s Inferno
The Amazing Chase
Stairway to Brevin
Fountain of Freiermuth
Jake Fromm State Farm
Crowella du Ville
CDC Lamb
Fresh Prince of Helaire
A Ruggs Life
Gateway Ruggs
Green Eggs and Hamler
Donald Dak Prescott
Don’t Go Breaking My Chark
Kmet the Frog
Haley’s Kmet
Shut Up Mimsy
Judge Jeudy
Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere
Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare
Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me
It Takes Tua To Tango
Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right
Joe Burrow, Tiger King
Lock, Stock and Burrow
Shenault Number 5
The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara
Quaranteam
Pandemic! At The Disco
DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo
The Mixon Administration
Always Sony in Philadelphia
Super Kamario
Hot Chubb Time Machine
Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
Baby's Got Dak
How Deebo Your Love
Natural Born Kylers
Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde
Kupp Calm & Kerryon
Grand Kenyon
Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz
D. Montgomery Burns
Kittles N' Bits
Ya Gotta McKinnon Me
Truth or Derrius
Murray Up and Wait
Murray Christmas
PokeMoncrief
Adam Thielen Greyjoy
Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker
Carry and the Hendersons
Kerryon My Wayward Son
Keep Calm And Kerryon
Hey! Darnold!
The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy
I've Got Guice in My Veins
Oh, Saquon You See
Saquontum Leap
Saquon for the Team
Winter came Fournette Stark
Don't You Fournette About Me
Le'veon La Vida Loca
Drake it till You Make it
Dalvin and the Chipmonks
Guns and Rosen
Ginn and Guice
Gesicki Sticky
Kamara Never Dies
Diggs in a Blanket
Waiting for Goedert
The Make A Wentz Foundation
Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports