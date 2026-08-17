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August 17, 2026

The best new fantasy football team names for 2026 (NSFW)

The award for the best fantasy football team name rookie this year goes to Kenyon Sadiq. A look at our favorite puns:

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Kenyon-Sadiq-fantasy_081726 Julian Leshay/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Kenyon Sadiq wins this year's award for best fantasy puns.

It's mid-August, which means that if you're anything like us, your are spending eery extra minute at work pounding google with fantasy football-related searches. As you prepare for your draft over the next few weeks, you'll need more than just a strategy for building a championship-caliber team — you'll also need the perfect team name.

For fantasy managers who like to name their team after a player each season, the 2026 rookie class has delivered some spectacular possibilities (we're looking at you Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq). From clever wordplay to names that are downright ridiculous, there are plenty of options to choose from. 

We've done it for years now, so we'll continue. Below are our 20 favorite fantasy football team names involving new fantasy-relevant rookies. We've also included our past top-20 lists below for reference.

The best new names for 2026:

Immaculate Concepcion

Brazzell Dazzle

The Fernandolorian

Of Mice and Mendoza

It's Raining Mendoza

Dirty Little Sadiqret 

Grand Kenyon

Hide and Sadiq

Sadiq and Destroy

Sadiq in a Box

When Life Gives You Lemon

Tate the Rainbow 

Enemy of the Tate

Taters Gonna Tate

Master Tater

The Price You Pay

All You Need is Love

Send Delp

Golden Stowers

Summer Showers Bring Fall Stowers

From 2025:

Shedeur-Shank Redemption

Next Shedeur Nabors

Murder, Shedeur Wrote

Quin-N-Out

Ashton Powers

Ashton To Ashton, Dust To Dust

Silent But Jeanty

Fields of Jeanty

Gettin’ Jeanty With It

Laddies And Jeantymen

Loveland Island

Loveland Basketball

Show me your Tets

The Tet Offensive

One In A McMillan

Hunter? I Barely Know Her

Dippin’ Darts

Darn Tuten

Golden showers bring Zay Flowers

Super SkatteBros

From 2024:

Won't you be my Nabers

Like a good Naber

Penix rising

Micro Penix

The Penix Mightier

Penix envy

We're not Worthy

Laube me up

Mighty Morphin Bower Rangers

Hooked on Bo Nix

Big Nix energy

It's gonna be Maye

McConkedonk

Lard Ladd

A lack of de Corum

Rome wasn't built in Odunze

Legette my eggo

Forgive and Legette

Better Call Pearsall

Baruch atah Adonai Mitchell

From 2023:

Loud and Stroud

Two’s Company, Three’s a Stroud

Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls

Fried Bryce

I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon

Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles

Bed, Bath & Bijan

To Infinity and Bijan

Bijan Mustard

Bijan With The Wind

Let Bijans Be Bijans

Looking at the Man in Jahmyr

Jahmyr I Go Again

Baby Back Gibbs

The Great Bigsby

Tank You, Come Again

Django Achaned

Mingolian BBQ

Abanikanda Forever

Sam LaPorta Potty

From 2022:

Olave Garden

Olave Deez nuts

Olave It When You Call Me Big Poppa

Live, Laugh, Olave

Olave oh-oh Cantare oh-oh-oh-oh

The Oregon Treylon

Wan’Dale Vision

Obi-Wan'Dale Kenobi

Breeced Lightnin’

The Breecetie Boys

Breece's Puffs

Whatchu Talking Bout Willis

London Calling

Howell I Met Your Mother

Walker like an Egyptian

For Whom David Bell Tolls

30 seconds Ja’Marr‘s

Jeudy Gemstone

Pitts stank

Noah Fants, None Taken

From 2021:

Bateman Begins 

D’Wayne’s World 

Pitts Creek 

Pitts Stop

Pitts Bull

Hot Chuba Time Machine

50 Shades of Trey

Waddleburger

Waddle It Be?

Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration

Plays Atwell with Others

Atwell Soon

To Khalil a Mockingbird

License to Khalil

MeNajee Trois

Etienne, Phone Home

DeVonta’s Inferno

The Amazing Chase

Stairway to Brevin

Fountain of Freiermuth

From 2020:

Jake Fromm State Farm

Crowella du Ville

CDC Lamb

Fresh Prince of Helaire

A Ruggs Life

Gateway Ruggs

Green Eggs and Hamler

Donald Dak Prescott

Don’t Go Breaking My Chark

Kmet the Frog

Haley’s Kmet

Shut Up Mimsy

Judge Jeudy

Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere

Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare

Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me

It Takes Tua To Tango

Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right

Joe Burrow, Tiger King

Lock, Stock and Burrow

Shenault Number 5

The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara

Quaranteam

Pandemic! At The Disco

From 2019:

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love

Natural Born Kylers

Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon 

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me

Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait 

Murray Christmas

PokeMoncrief 

Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Carry and the Hendersons

From 2018:

Kerryon My Wayward Son 

Keep Calm And Kerryon

Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy

I've Got Guice in My Veins 

Oh, Saquon You See

Saquontum Leap

Saquon for the Team

Winter came Fournette Stark

Don't You Fournette About Me

Le'veon La Vida Loca

Drake it till You Make it

Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen 

Ginn and Guice

Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert

The Make A Wentz Foundation

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

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Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

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