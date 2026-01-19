More Sports:

January 19, 2026

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

A few players from Miami and Indiana could be good fits for the Eagles in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011926CarterSmithRileyNowakowski Robert Goddin/Imagn Images

Indiana LT Carter Smith (65) and TE Riley Nowakowski (37)

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Well, the National Championship Game is here, and the two teams still standing are the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers.

During the season, we profiled four Indiana players, and three Miami players, listed below. You can click on each of their names to read their profiles. My personal fave is Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds.

Indiana

  1. WR Elijah Surratt
  2. WR Omar Cooper
  3. EDGE Mikail Kamara
  4. CB D'Angelo Ponds

Miami

  1. OT Francis Mauigoa
  2. EDGE Reuben Bain
  3. EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Here are five fresh names to watch tonight:

Carter Smith (65), OT, Indiana (6'5, 313)

Smith has been Indiana's starting LT each of the last three seasons, with a couple game's worth of snaps at RT as a freshman in 2022. He is a technically sound player with good feet, a powerful punch, and a solid base. Video via Devin Jackson:

Smith might not have imposing size or elite athleticism, but he feels like a player who has a chance to be a solid pro over a long career.

Grain of salt as always, but PFF had Smith as the fourth-highest graded OT in the country (second in pass pro, eleventh in run blocking). But certainly, his grades would make sense given all the clean pockets Fernando Mendoza has gotten to throw from this season.

Riley Nowakowski (37), TE, Indiana (6'1, 249)

One of the unsung players on Indiana's roster is Nowakowski, an undersized tight end / fullback who has a whole bunch of of highlight reel blocks this season. My favorite is the one below, where he pancakes two Oregon defensive backs on a goal line run. Video via @Jared_Kelly7:

The Eagles have a role for a fullback / blocking TE in their offense, and Nowakowski should be available late on Day 3.

Stephen Daley (8), DL, Indiana (6'1, 273)

See the above video of Nowakowski planting two Oregon defenders? Well, that's Daley stacked behind him as a second fullback. But that's not Daley's primary job. He's a defensive lineman with Brandon Graham-like dimensions who tied for the D1 lead with 19 tackles for loss this season. He also had 5.5 sacks. Here he is wrecking Purdue's offense (video via @RealBGauvin23): 

The Eagles could use a stout run-stopping edge defender in the mold of BG for early downs, who can also rush the passer from the interior on passing downs.

(Daley is unlikely to play after suffering a knee injury while celebrating Indiana's win over Ohio State, but I wanted to profile him anyway because he's a logical fit.)

Keionte Scott (0), CB, Miami (6'0, 195)

Scott plays in the slot for Miami, and he's a fun player to watch. He's fast, physical, and instinctive. Here's a cutup via Dane Brugler

He also had a pick-six in the Canes' playoff game against Ohio State: 

The Eagles don't really need a slot corner, but I wonder if they might view Scott as a safety prospect.

Anez Cooper (73), OG, Miami (6'6, 345)

Cooper is the Canes' starting RG, and he is a massive human at 6'6, 345. He also has pretty good athleticism for a man his size, and yeah, if he gets a chance to bury a defender in the run game, he's got some nasty in him. Video via @Matt_Gajewski:

That block earned a legit lol out of me. 

This is the type of player with raw traits you give to Jeff Stoutland, and have him get to work. Day 3 guy.

Previously profiled players

August 23

  1. Dylan Edwards, RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State
  2. Daniel Hishaw, RB, Kansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati
  4. D.J. McKinney, CB, Colorado
  5. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

August 30

  1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  2. Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
  3. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State
  4. Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
  5. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

September 6

  1. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  2. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
  3. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
  4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

September 13

  1. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern
  2. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  4. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  5. Caleb Banks, iDL, Florida

September 20

  1. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  2. Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Rueben Bain, DL, Miami
  5. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

September 27

  1. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  2. Harold Perkins, EDGE/LB, LSU
  3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  4. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

October 4

  1. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  2. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
  3. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  4. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  5. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

October 11

  1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  2. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  3. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  4. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  5. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

October 18

  1. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
  2. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
  3. Iapani Laloulu, C/OG, Oregon
  4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  5. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

October 25

  1. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Nebraska
  2. A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon
  3. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  4. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  5. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

November 1

  1. Peter Woods, iDL, Clemson
  2. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
  3. Ian Strong, WR, Rutgers
  4. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
  5. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

November 8

  1. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
  2. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
  3. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn
  4. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
  5. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

November 15

  1. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  2. Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas
  3. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
  4. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
  5. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

November 22

  1. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
  2. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
  3. Peter Clarke, TE, Temple
  4. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Utah
  5. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

November 29

  1. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
  2. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  3. Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas
  4. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State
  5. Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford

December 6

  1. Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
  2. Terrance Carter, Jr., TE, Texas Tech
  3. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama
  4. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
  5. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

December 13

  1. Landon Robinson, iDL, Navy
  2. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
  3. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
  4. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
  5. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

December 19

  1. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
  2. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
  3. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
  4. Braden Awls, S, Toledo
  5. Josh Moten, CB, Southern Miss

December 27

  1. Olaivavega Ioane, iOL, Penn State
  2. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
  3. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
  4. Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Missouri
  5. Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

December 31

  1. Logan Jones, C, Iowa
  2. Chamon Metayer, TE, Arizona State
  3. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
  4. Kenyatta Jackson, EDGE, Ohio State
  5. Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

