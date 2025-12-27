More Sports:

December 27, 2025

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

Blocking tight end Will Kacmarek highlights the names to keep an eye on during the New Year's Eve bowl games.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek against Michigan.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Logan Jones (65), C, Iowa (6'3, 302): (23) Iowa vs. (14) Vanderbilt, 12:00 p.m., ReliaQuest Bowl

The Eagles love them some athletic offensive linemen, and Jones came in at No. 7 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list this past summer.

A former basketball player who was in the 260-pound range in high school, Jones first dunked in ninth grade at about 6-1. Now, at 303 pounds, he is one of the country’s best centers. Last year, Jones had zero sacks allowed in 280 pass blocking snaps, per PFF. He set the program record this offseason with a 705-pound squat. He holds the position record with a 36.6-inch vertical, a 1.53 10-yard split and a 4.09 shuttle. His 470-pound hang clean this summer is also a position record, but he was hoping to break the program record for all players held by another Freaks List alum, Tristan Wirfs.

The Eagles have had a habit of drafting centers when they already had a good starting center in place, and then figuring it out from there. They selected Isaac Seumalo, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens while Jason Kelce was on the team, and they all played guard with the Eagles, at least initially in Jurgens' case.

Watch Jones execute combo blocks and then get to the second level. He just looks like an Eagles center. (Video via @Sam_Teets33).

Jurgens has not had a good season, despite being voted into the Pro Bowl, but he has also been hampered by a back injury that was operated on this offseason. Jones would provide insurance at center, and depth along the interior of the line, assuming Jeff Stoutland could coach him up at guard. Early Day 3 guy.

Chamon Metayer (7), TE, Arizona State (6'4, 255): Arizona State vs. Duke, 2:00 p.m., Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Metayer originally enrolled at Cincinnati before transferring to ASU for the 2024 season. He had decent receiving numbers, with 70 catches, 681 yards, and 9 TDs over the last two seasons.

But perhaps just as importantly from the Eagles' perspective, Metayer's blocking skills were consistently praised by Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham throughout the season. If the Eagles want to continue to run the ball a lot out of two-TE sets, they should employ a better blocker at TE than Grant Calcaterra.

Caleb Lomu (71), OT, Utah (6'6, 308): Nebraska at (15) Utah, 3:30 p.m., SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Lomu is a technically advanced pass protector with quick feet and good athleticism who could be available at the end of Round 1. Video via @NFL_DF

The Eagles could be looking for a successor to Lane Johnson, however, because Lomu has only played LT for Utah, they would have to feel comfortable that he could make the move to the right side.

Kenyatta Jackson (97), EDGE, Ohio State (6'6, 265): Miami vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

Jackson is raw, but he is a long, athletic 6'6 edge defender who began to break out during the second half of OSU's season, with 5 sacks in their last 7 games.

The Eagles have a pair of smaller speed guys in Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. They could use another bigger edge with a similar build as Jaelan Phillips.

Will Kacmarek (89), TE, Ohio State (6'6, 258): (10) Miami vs. (2) Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

Kacmarek is the Buckeyes' TE2, and he is an unsung hero in their offense as one of the best blocking tight ends in the country. Look at this guy tossing defenders around against Michigan this season:

On this Eagles team, Kacmarek would be a role player from Day 1. He would be an instant and significant upgrade on Calcaterra, and you probably can get him on Day 3 because he doesn't have impressive receiving stats.

(Sorry for the repeat on blocking tight ends, but I wanted to get to both of these guys before the college football season is over.)

Previously profiled players

August 23

  1. Dylan Edwards, RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State
  2. Daniel Hishaw, RB, Kansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati
  4. D.J. McKinney, CB, Colorado
  5. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

August 30

  1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  2. Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
  3. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State
  4. Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
  5. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

September 6

  1. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  2. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
  3. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
  4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

September 13

  1. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern
  2. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  4. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  5. Caleb Banks, iDL, Florida

September 20

  1. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  2. Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Rueben Bain, DL, Miami
  5. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

September 27

  1. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  2. Harold Perkins, EDGE/LB, LSU
  3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  4. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

October 4

  1. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  2. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
  3. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  4. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  5. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

October 11

  1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  2. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  3. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  4. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  5. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

October 18

  1. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
  2. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
  3. Iapani Laloulu, C/OG, Oregon
  4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  5. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

October 25

  1. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Nebraska
  2. A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon
  3. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  4. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  5. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

November 1

  1. Peter Woods, iDL, Clemson
  2. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
  3. Ian Strong, WR, Rutgers
  4. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
  5. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

November 8

  1. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
  2. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
  3. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn
  4. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
  5. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

November 15

  1. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  2. Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas
  3. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
  4. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
  5. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

November 22

  1. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
  2. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
  3. Peter Clarke, TE, Temple
  4. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Utah
  5. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

November 29

  1. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
  2. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  3. Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas
  4. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State
  5. Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford

December 6

  1. Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
  2. Terrance Carter, Jr., TE, Texas Tech
  3. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama
  4. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
  5. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

December 13

  1. Landon Robinson, iDL, Navy
  2. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
  3. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
  4. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
  5. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

December 19

  1. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
  2. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
  3. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
  4. Braden Awls, S, Toledo
  5. Josh Moten, CB, Southern Miss

December 27

  1. Olaivavega Ioane, iOL, Penn State
  2. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
  3. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
  4. Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Missouri
  5. Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

