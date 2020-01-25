Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Senior Bowl game kicks off today at 2:30 p.m. EST, and if you find yourself watching that, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft that we missed during the regular college football season.



Steven Montez, QB, Colorado (6'4, 240)

The quarterbacks the Eagles have had in camp or on their roster the last couple of years:

Eagles QB Height Weight Carson Wentz 6'5 237 Nick Foles 6'6 243 Josh McCown 6'4 218 Nate Sudfeld 6'6 227 Clayton Thorson 6'4 225 Kyle Lauletta 6'3 222



The Eagles clearly have "a type" that they like at quarterback, and Montez fits it at 6'4, 240, with a strong arm:



If the Eagles bring back Nate Sudfeld and also think of him as their No. 2 quarterback heading into 2020, then it would make sense for them to draft a late round developmental guy, like Montez, and try to correct some of his accuracy and pocket concerns.

Van Jefferson, WR, Florida (6'1, 197)

I hadn't done much homework on Jefferson during the season, but he was highly impressive as a route runner down in Mobile this week. Here's a sampling. The second route in this video is awesome:

And hey, his dad, as it turns out, is Shawn Jefferson, who played for 13 years in the NFL, and has been a wide receivers coach in the bigs for 12 years. Sooooo, I guess it makes sense that his kid can run routes.

In the Eagles' offense, while I don't think Jefferson is a guy who is going to make a lot of big, explosive plays, he can be a solid No. 2 who Carson Wentz can rely on to get open for first downs. Should the Eagles draft a burner early, Jefferson would make sense on Day 3 if they double-dip.

Matt Peart, OT, UConn (6'6, 310)

Peart has played for a UConn program that has gone 9-39 in the four years he was there, and still managed to get noticed as an NFL prospect competing at the Senior Bowl. In his time there, he racked up a lot of experience starting all four years, playing left tackle for two season, right tackle for two season, and even occasionally filling in at guard.

In that sense, it's easy to see his fit with the Eagles as a potential swing tackle replacement for Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Here he is against UCF this past season. He's the RT, No. 65:



At 6'6, with 35 1/8" arms, he has excellent length for the NFL, and athleticism to go along with it. I think some team will view him as a starter, which means he could go Day 2. If he lasts into Day 3, the Eagles could have interest.



Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn (6'3, 297)

I struggled with profiling Davidson during the season, because I wasn't sure what he would be in the NFL. Now that he is up to 297 pounds, his fit at the next level, at least in terms of the Eagles' scheme, is now obvious. He could be a disruptive, gap-penetrating defensive tackle, with some versatility to play on the edge at times as well.

In 2019, Davidson had 48 tackles (11.5 for loss), and 6.5 sacks. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had him being picked at 29th overall in his initial first round mock draft, and 30th overall on his initial top 50 prospects. On the first day of Senior Bowl practices, Davidson was arguably the best player on the field, though his week was cut short by an injury, and he was in a walking boot on Day 2.

After watching their defensive tackles drop like flies the last two years, the Eagles badly need some young reinforcements at the position, especially with Fletcher Cox turning 30 during the season next year and Malik Jackson both recovering from a serious injury and having just turned 30 in January.

The 2020 defensive tackle class appears to be a very good one, and there's a decent chance that one could slide to the Eagles' pick in Round 2. If that's Davidson, he would be a steal there.

Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA (5'10, 192)

The downside is that Holmes is only 5'10, and thus, not an awesome candidate to play on the outside in the NFL. In that sense, he really only makes sense for the Eagles if they move Avonte Maddox to safety full time, which is certainly a possibility.

The upside is that he has good athleticism, he's sticky in coverage, he competes like hell for the ball in the air, and (Jim Schwartz alert) he plays with swagger. I mean, look at the video preview photo below. He's wagging his finger! Lol.



Holmes also brings special teams ability to the table, both as a returner and on kick/punt coverage.

Previously profiled players

• August 24



Lamical Perine, RB, Florida Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

• August 31

Scottie Phillips, RB, Ole Miss Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina Troy Dye, LB, Oregon Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn

• September 7

Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado J.D. Spielman, WR, Nebraska Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State Ashtyn Davis, S, California

• September 14

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State Cohl Cabral, C, Arizona State Cam Akers, RB, Florida State Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

• September 21

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia

• September 28

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama Jacob Eason, QB, Washington Jaquarius Landrews, S, Mississippi State Zack Moss, RB, Utah

• October 5

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan Oluwole Betiku Jr., DE, Illinois K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

• October 12

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

• October 19

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State Brandon Jones, S, Texas Steven Gonzalez, OG, Penn State Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

• October 26

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

• November 2

Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson Patrick Nelson, S/LB, SMU James Proche, WR, SMU Joe Reed, WR/RB/KR, Virginia

• November 9

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State James Lynch, DT, Baylor Grant Delpit, S, LSU Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

• November 16

A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

• November 23

Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU Matt Hennessy, C, Temple Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

• November 30

Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame Darryl Williams, OG/C, Mississippi State Douglas Coleman, S, Texas Tech

• December 7



Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU John Hightower, WR, Boise State Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

• December 14

Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana Lafayette

Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

• December 21

Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty James Morgan, QB, FIU Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

• December 26



Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M Michael Pittman, WR, USC

• December 28

Antonio Gibson, WR/RB/KR, Memphis Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

• December 30

Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Kentucky Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

• January 1

Xavier McKinney, CB/SCB/S, Alabama Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.