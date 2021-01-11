More Sports:

Grocery shopping: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft

As long as you're taking in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Previously profiled Alabama players

  1. OG/OT Alex Leatherwood
  2. RB Najee Harris
  3. RB Brian Robinson
  4. WR Jaylen Waddle
  5. LB Dylan Moses
  6. CB Patrick Surtain

Previously profiled Ohio State players

  1. OG Wyatt Davis
  2. C Josh Myers
  3. RB Master Teague
  4. DB Shaun Wade

We'll also be taking a look at each of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will include Ohio State's Justin Fields. We may even also get to Bama's Mac Jones.

And five more...

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (6'1, 175)

In 2019, Smith led Alabama in receiving yards and TDs, despite playing alongside a pair of first round picks in Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy.

Alabama WRs: 2020 Rec Yards YPC TD 
DeVonta Smith 68 1,256 18.5 14 
 Jerry Jeudy77 1,163 15.1 10 
 Henry Ruggs40 746 18.6 
 Jaylen Waddle33 560 17.0 


Smith could have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, but he stayed in school for his senior season, which turned out to be a wise move, as he's now in position to be a top 10 pick in the 2021 draft. In 2020, Smith had a monster season. I mean, obviously. He was the Heisman trophy winner. On the season, he had 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 TDs. He also had a 24.3 yards on 9 punt returns, including a TD.

Smith is a smooth route runner, he gobbles up yards after the catch, he has great hands, and he can make spectacular catches in traffic. The concern that teams are going to have about Smith is his lack of size, but certainly, he plays much bigger than his slight frame.

Smith is going to be connected to the Eagles in mock drafts all offseason long.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (6'1, 188)

Like Smith above, Olave has a slight build, and is an excellent route runner, though he does not possess Smith's contested catch traits. He was productive in 2020, catching 42 passes for 660 yards and 7 TDs in just 6 games. That averages out to 7-110-1 per game.

It'll be interesting to see what Olave runs at the Combine (or Pro Day or whatever). With a good time, he can potentially sneak into the first round. He's a potential Round 2 target if the Eagles don't address the WR position in Round 1.

Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State (6'1, 215)

Sermon transferred from Oklahoma, and was set to be just a part of a running back by committee with Master Teague and others. He has since become the bell cow of the Ohio State offense, as he had two huge games against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game (29 carries for 331 yards and 2 TDs), and Clemson in the College Football Playoff (31 carries for 193 yards and 1 TD, and 4 catches for 61 yards).

As you can see in the video above, he is a banger who would complement Miles Sanders well.

Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama (6'6, 325)

Dickerson started his college career at Florida State, but a slew of significant injuries (including an ACL tear) and an unstable revolving door of positional coaches contributed to his decision to transfer to Bama to rejuvenate his career, which he has. 

He initially cracked the starting lineup at RG, but eventually moved to center, and was the 2020 Rimington Award winner, which is given out to the best center in college football.

The Eagles will value his versatility, especially if Jason Kelce is not on the team in 2021. Dickerson could be a solution either at center, or at guard if Isaac Seumalo slides inside.

There are major injury red flags, as he has had two significant knee injuries, and two significant ankle injuries. If the Combine happens this season, he'll be a player of substantial interest during medical checks. On talent alone, he's a Day 2 pick. Factoring in injuries, he's probably more realistically a Day 3 guy.

To note, he will miss this game as a result of knee ligament damage suffered late in the season. 

Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (6'3, 242)

Werner does not have particularly impressive numbers for a potential Day 2 linebacker, but he projects as an athletic three-down player in the NFL with the size and strength to play the run, and athleticism to cover tight ends and running backs. A look:

Yes, Alex Singleton came on a bit at during the back half of the season, but the Eagles could still clearly use a three down linebacker.

Previously profiled players

• August 9

  1. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
  2. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
  3. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
  4. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh
  5. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

• August 23

  1. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
  2. Warren Jackson, WR, Colorado State
  3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
  4. Jay Tufele, DT, USC
  5. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

• September 5

  1. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
  2. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State
  3. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
  4. T.J. Carter, CB, Memphis
  5. Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis

• September 12

  1. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
  2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
  3. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
  4. Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
  5. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

• September 19

  1. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
  2. Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke
  3. Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
  4. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville
  5. Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

• September 26

  1. Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
  2. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
  3. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
  4. Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama
  5. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

• October 3

  1. Alim McNeill, DT, NC State
  2. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
  3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  4. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
  5. Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia

• October 10

  1. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
  2. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
  3. Amari Burney, LB, Florida 
  4. Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee
  5. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

• October 17

  1. Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh
  2. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S/LB, Florida State
  3. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
  4. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia
  5. Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

• October 24

  1. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
  2. Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
  3. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
  4. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
  5. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

• October 31

  1. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
  2. Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
  3. Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State
  4. Master Teague, RB, Ohio State
  5. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

• November 7

  1. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
  2. Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah
  3. Mustafa Johnson, DT, Colorado
  4. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
  5. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

• November 14

  1. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
  2. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina
  3. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG/OT, USC
  4. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
  5. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

• November 21

  1. Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson
  2. Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State
  3. Amari Gainer, LB, Florida State
  4. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
  5. Sadarius Hutcherson, OG/OT, South Carolina

• November 28

  1. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
  2. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  3. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
  4. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
  5. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

• December 5

  1. Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane
  2. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
  3. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
  4. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

• December 12

  1. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
  2. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
  3. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
  4. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
  5. Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

• December 19

  1. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
  2. Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
  3. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
  4. Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
  5. Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

• December 22

  1. Richie Grant, S, UCF
  2. Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU
  3. Obinna Eze, OT, Memphis
  4. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
  5. Payton Turner, DE, Houston

• December 26

  1. Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina
  2. Jordan Smith, Edge, UAB
  3. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana
  4. Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina
  5. Marlon Williams, WR, UCF

• December 29

  1. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
  2. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
  3. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
  4. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
  5. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

• January 1

  1. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
  2. Zamir White, RB, Georgia
  3. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
  4. Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
  5. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

January 2

  1. Max Duffy, P, Kentucky
  2. Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss
  3. Greg Eisworth, S, Iowa State
  4. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
  5. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

