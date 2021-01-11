Grocery shopping: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft

We'll also be taking a look at each of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will include Ohio State's Justin Fields. We may even also get to Bama's Mac Jones.
And five more...
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (6'1, 175)
In 2019, Smith led Alabama in receiving yards and TDs, despite playing alongside a pair of first round picks in Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy.
Alabama WRs: 2020
Rec
Yards
YPC
TD
DeVonta Smith
68
1,256
18.5
14
Jerry Jeudy
77
1,163
15.1
10
Henry Ruggs
40
746
18.6
7
Jaylen Waddle
33
560
17.0
6
Smith could have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, but he stayed in school for his senior season, which turned out to be a wise move, as he's now in position to be a top 10 pick in the 2021 draft. In 2020, Smith had a monster season. I mean, obviously. He was the Heisman trophy winner. On the season, he had 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 TDs. He also had a 24.3 yards on 9 punt returns, including a TD.
Smith is a smooth route runner, he gobbles up yards after the catch, he has great hands, and he can make spectacular catches in traffic. The concern that teams are going to have about Smith is his lack of size, but certainly, he plays much bigger than his slight frame.
Smith is going to be connected to the Eagles in mock drafts all offseason long.
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (6'1, 188)
Like Smith above, Olave has a slight build, and is an excellent route runner, though he does not possess Smith's contested catch traits. He was productive in 2020, catching 42 passes for 660 yards and 7 TDs in just 6 games. That averages out to 7-110-1 per game.
It'll be interesting to see what Olave runs at the Combine (or Pro Day or whatever). With a good time, he can potentially sneak into the first round. He's a potential Round 2 target if the Eagles don't address the WR position in Round 1.
Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State (6'1, 215)
Sermon transferred from Oklahoma, and was set to be just a part of a running back by committee with Master Teague and others. He has since become the bell cow of the Ohio State offense, as he had two huge games against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game (29 carries for 331 yards and 2 TDs), and Clemson in the College Football Playoff (31 carries for 193 yards and 1 TD, and 4 catches for 61 yards).
As you can see in the video above, he is a banger who would complement Miles Sanders well.
Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama (6'6, 325)
Dickerson started his college career at Florida State, but a slew of significant injuries (including an ACL tear) and an unstable revolving door of positional coaches contributed to his decision to transfer to Bama to rejuvenate his career, which he has.
He initially cracked the starting lineup at RG, but eventually moved to center, and was the 2020 Rimington Award winner, which is given out to the best center in college football.
The Eagles will value his versatility, especially if Jason Kelce is not on the team in 2021. Dickerson could be a solution either at center, or at guard if Isaac Seumalo slides inside.
There are major injury red flags, as he has had two significant knee injuries, and two significant ankle injuries. If the Combine happens this season, he'll be a player of substantial interest during medical checks. On talent alone, he's a Day 2 pick. Factoring in injuries, he's probably more realistically a Day 3 guy.
To note, he will miss this game as a result of knee ligament damage suffered late in the season.
Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (6'3, 242)
Werner does not have particularly impressive numbers for a potential Day 2 linebacker, but he projects as an athletic three-down player in the NFL with the size and strength to play the run, and athleticism to cover tight ends and running backs. A look:
Yes, Alex Singleton came on a bit at during the back half of the season, but the Eagles could still clearly use a three down linebacker.