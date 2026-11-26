Giant stars glow at Longwood Gardens, excavators become Christmas decorations at Diggerland and a Pitman home brings back the display that won an episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

Seeing the lights can mean a walk through gardens, a drive with the family or an adults-only BYOB trolley ride through Philadelphia. There are free options, too, from Franklin Square’s musical light show to the decorated streets of West Chester.

Here are 12 places and tours to consider, organized by location, with admission details and dates to help you plan. Check each attraction’s operating calendar before heading out.

CHESTER COUNTY

Kennett Square | Through Jan. 10

Walk-through gardens | Adults $45–$52; ages 5–15 $25–$32; ages 4 and younger free

Longwood looks to the stars this Christmas, with glowing celestial decorations, illuminated half-moon arches and more than 500,000 lights across the grounds. A path through the Meadow Garden leads toward the lighted tunnel, while more than 100 decorated trees fill the outdoor display.

Inside, rotating Christmas trees and a galaxy made from moss and poinsettias continue the theme. The Music Room becomes an astronomer’s observatory, complete with scientific instruments and a telescope once owned by Longwood founder Pierre S. du Pont.

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Choose a timed ticket that leaves you time after dusk for the outdoor lights. The gardens open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and parking is free. Read more.

West Chester | Nov. 27–Jan. 1

Downtown stroll | Free

More than 100,000 lights decorate downtown West Chester, according to organizers. Stop for dinner, browse the storefronts and see the decorations along the way.

The holiday calendar includes Victorian carolers and Santa appearances. On Dec. 4, a tree lighting outside the Historic Chester County Courthouse begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Christmas parade at 7 p.m. Read more.

PHILADELPHIA

West Philadelphia | Select nights through Jan. 9

Walk-through display | Adult tickets start at $27

A 40-foot penguin towers over part of the zoo, and about 1,500 pink lawn flamingos form a Christmas tree. LumiNature’s animal-inspired walk features 1 million lights, with new displays including a 20-foot illuminated banana tree surrounded by glowing vines and primate figures.

Families receive a Book of Wishes with clues to follow through 14 stops. KidZooU also opens during LumiNature evenings, with animal encounters and activities from 5 to 7 p.m.

Advance online reservations are required for the 5–9 p.m. attraction. Parking costs $22 and is free for zoo members. LumiNature is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Read more.

Sixth and Race streets | Holiday program through Jan. 3; light shows continue into winter

Outdoor light show | Free

Songs by the Philly Specials, Mariah Carey and José Feliciano accompany flashing lights and a giant kite and key inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s electricity experiment. Electrical Spectacle plays every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m., so it works as either a quick stop or part of a longer evening.

Stay for hot chocolate at Frosty’s Fireside Lodge or try the park’s street curling and holiday mini golf. Food, drinks and those activities cost extra.

Holiday evening hours generally run until 9 p.m., with an 8 p.m. closing on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The park is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Read more.

Chestnut Hill | Select evenings Nov. 28–Dec. 20

Outdoor railway and lights | Adults $22; ages 3–17 $12; younger than 3 free

Miniature trains cross illuminated bridges and pass tiny Philadelphia landmarks at Morris Arboretum & Gardens. Nighttime Express surrounds the railway with holiday lights and adds lasers in the trees overhead.

Look closely at the miniature buildings: They’re made from bark, twigs, leaves, acorns and other natural materials.

Evening visits run from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and require separate timed tickets, with discounts for members. Regular daytime admission does not include Nighttime Express. Read more.

Northern Liberties departure | Select dates Nov. 27–Dec. 23

Guided trolley tour | $85 per person, plus ticketing fees; ages 21 and older

Bring your own drinks and tour Philadelphia’s Christmas lights aboard a heated trolley, with music, trivia and sing-alongs along the way. Possible stops include Miracle on South 13th Street, Franklin Square and Christmas Village. Routes vary, and individual stops aren't guaranteed.

The outing starts at Urban Village Brewing, 1001 N. Second St., with a snack before boarding and ends back at the brewery. Allow about four hours altogether, including three hours touring the city.

Small coolers are allowed. Drinks from glass bottles must be poured into non-glass cups, which are provided. Bring valid ID and a coat for stops outside. Read more.

BUCKS COUNTY

Yardley | Nightly through Jan. 3, then Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 30

Drive-through or wagon ride | Prices vary by date and vehicle

More than 4 million lights line Shady Brook Farm’s two-mile route. See them from your own car or bundle up for an open-air wagon ride through the same display.

This is the final season for the familiar drive-through format. The farm says the holiday show will continue in a new form in 2027, with details still to come.

Drive-through hours are 5–10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Wagon rides have shorter hours and a separate calendar, with select holiday closures.

Candy Cane Lane offers a separate, free walk-through display. Admission to Santa’s Village is also free, with Santa photo packages priced separately. Read more.

Lahaska | Through January; check the final display date

Outdoor stroll | Free admission and parking

A million lights cover Peddler’s Village, where winding paths connect shops and restaurants. Pair the outdoor decorations with a visit to the free gingerbread display inside the Visitor & Event Center, featuring more than 100 creations.

The lights extend beyond Holly Jolly Weekend, although Dec. 5–6 brings additional entertainment. Santa parades begin at noon both days, and the lights come on at 4:30 p.m. Shops stay open until 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday that weekend.

Check the village’s current calendar for late-season viewing dates and shopping hours. Read more.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Norristown | Select evenings through Dec. 30

Walk-through display | Adults $27.95; ages 3–12 $24.95 online; ages 2 and younger free

Glowing animals line the zoo’s pathways during Wild Lights, with holiday characters and live entertainment scheduled throughout the season. Santa’s Workshop remains open through Dec. 23.

Miniature Highland cows Scooby and Shaggy also join the Christmas lineup. Their meet-and-greets cost extra, as do cookie-decorating sessions with Mrs. Claus on select dates.

The lights run from 5 to 9 p.m., with discounted admission for members. The zoo is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Read more.

SOUTH JERSEY

West Berlin, Camden County | Through Jan. 3

Drive-through display | $37.99 per vehicle, plus tax, online

Excavators and emergency vehicles become Christmas decorations at Diggerland. More than 35 vehicles are wrapped in lights along a route stretching over 1.5 miles, with illuminated tunnels overhead.

Tune the car radio to 95.5 FM for holiday music as you drive. The park says more than 2 million lights fill the display.

From Nov. 27 through Jan. 3, hours are 5:30–9:30 p.m. nightly, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. One ticket covers the vehicle. Read more.

Pitman, Gloucester County | Nov. 27 through the first weekend in January

Residential display | Free

Michael McCarty and Lyle Williams’ Christmas decorations earned them a $50,000 prize on an episode of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2024. This season, the homeowners are introducing a new theme at Frostland Village.

The display is at 23 Euclid Ave. Opening night, Nov. 27, runs from 5 to 10 p.m. After that, the lights come on nightly from dusk to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Check Frostland Village’s Instagram page for schedule updates before making the trip. Read more.

Cape May | Select dates Nov. 27–Dec. 31

Outdoor lights and holiday village | Purchases and rides cost extra

Congress Hall’s Grand Lawn fills with Christmas lights, a vendor village and seasonal treats. Browse the stalls or stop for hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts while exploring the decorated hotel grounds.

The Congress Hall Express train and carousel are scheduled to begin operating Nov. 28, weather permitting, at $5 per person, per ride. On Dec. 4, the hotel’s tree-lighting celebration runs from 6 to 9 p.m., with live choir music.

Operating days and hours vary, and the vendor village and rides have their own schedules. Read more.

For Christmas shopping, see our guide to holiday markets around Philly.

Find Santa train rides, concerts and other seasonal plans in our full regional holiday guide.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.