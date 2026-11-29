Santa is riding trains through Salem County, swimming alongside sharks in Camden and arriving by fire truck in Mount Laurel. Across South Jersey, December also brings Christmas markets, neighborhood tree lightings and appearances by actors from “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

There are free outings alongside the ticketed attractions, from a Christmas light display in Pitman to a downtown market in Camden. At the Shore, families can ride a carousel at Congress Hall or take a free horse-drawn carriage ride through Ocean City.

Hanukkah celebrations will bring menorah lightings, music and food to towns across Camden and Burlington counties.

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We’ve gathered holiday outings below by location, with dates, admission details and links to the full schedules. January dates are in 2027.

CAMDEN COUNTY

Camden | Through Dec. 24

Scuba Santa waves to families through the aquarium glass during daily dives at Adventure Aquarium. An 18-foot Christmas tree stands underwater in Shark Realm, while hourly artificial snowfall surrounds another tree in the Rotunda.

Christmas Underwater takes place during regular aquarium hours, with holiday shows, sing-alongs and story times rounding out the schedule. Admission prices vary by date. “The Gill Who Stole Fishmas” runs Fridays through Sundays, and Mrs. Claus appears on select dates. Read more.

West Berlin | Nightly through Jan. 3

Excavators and other construction equipment get Christmas makeovers at Diggerland, where more than 35 construction and emergency vehicles are wrapped in lights. The park says more than 2 million lights line the route, which stretches more than 1.5 miles and includes illuminated tunnels. Tune the car radio to 95.5 FM for holiday music along the way.

The show runs nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, at 100 Pinedge Drive. Online tickets start at $37.99 per vehicle plus tax. Read more.

Camden | Dec. 9

Shop handmade crafts and pick up dinner from Corinne’s Place at the Downtown Camden Holiday Market. Ten vendors will set up at RECtangle Pocket Park, with hot chocolate, mulled cider and appearances by Santa and an elf adding to the evening.

The free outdoor market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at 209–211 Market St., a short walk from PATCO’s City Hall station. Food, drinks and shopping cost extra. Paid street parking is available along Market Street. The rain date is Dec. 16. Read more.

Blackwood | Dec. 12

Beverly D’Angelo, who played Ellen Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” will meet fans during Gloucester Township’s Christmas Village. Her appearance accompanies an afternoon of gift shopping, food trucks, live music and free carousel rides for children at Veterans Memorial Park.

The village runs from 3 to 8 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. D’Angelo’s meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. in a heated tent and requires separate tickets: $74.55 for an autograph or professional photo, or $127.08 for both, plus an order processing fee. The Christmas Village’s rain date is Dec. 13. Read more.

Camden | Dec. 12

Adventure Aquarium’s adults-only Christmas party pairs Scuba Santa and Splasher the Reindeer dives with DJs, holiday cocktails and indoor snow flurries. The underwater Christmas tree will be on view, too.

The party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and is limited to adults 21 and older with valid, unexpired photo ID. Standard admission costs $39.99, with drinks sold separately. The $99.99 Nice List ticket adds a drink ticket, photo print and lounge access with live music and light bites. Read more.

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Mount Laurel | Dec. 4

Free Santa photos, games and holiday treats give families plenty to do before the Christmas tree lights come on at TD’s Winter Festival. Prizes are also part of the evening.

The festival runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at 4140 Church Road, with the tree lighting scheduled for around 7 p.m. Admission is free, and no ticket is required. Read more.

Mount Laurel | Dec. 7

Santa will arrive aboard a fire truck for an evening of Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations among the shops at Rancocas Woods. The menorah lighting begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by Santa’s arrival and the Christmas tree lighting outside Creek Mercantile at 6 p.m.

The gathering runs until 7 p.m. at 118 Creek Road. Families can take Santa photos at Stavra Fine Art Portrait Studio, browse the shops and stop for free hot chocolate from Dash Consignment and miniature Bundt cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Read more.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Pitman | Through the first weekend in January

A residential Christmas display that won an episode of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is illuminated again in Pitman. Homeowners Michael McCarty and Lyle Williams have introduced a new theme for Frostland Village, continuing a decorating tradition that began in 2016.

The display at 23 Euclid Ave. is free to see and runs nightly from dusk to 10 p.m., weather permitting. Check Frostland Village’s Instagram page for schedule changes before heading over. Read more.

Sewell | Dec. 4

Buzz and Heather McCallister are coming to Washington Lake Park. Devin Ratray and Kristin Minter, who played the characters in “Home Alone,” will meet fans during Washington Township’s tree-lighting celebration.

The Winter Village opens at 5:30 p.m., with shopping, performances, holiday characters and free hot chocolate and cookies. The tree lighting follows at 6:45 p.m. Admission to the celebration is free; photos and autographs with the actors require separate tickets starting at $27.28, plus an order processing fee. Their appearance runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in a heated tent. The celebration’s rain date is Dec. 5. Read more.

Woodbury | Dec. 8

Hear “A Christmas Carol” through an unexpected storyteller: Edgar Allan Poe. Actor Helen McKenna-Uff will perform an abridged version of the story in character as Poe and explore his 1842 meeting with Charles Dickens in Philadelphia.

The performance begins at 6:30 p.m. at Woodbury Friends Meeting, a brick Quaker meetinghouse at 124 N. Broad St. Tickets cost $30 and must be purchased online in advance. Free parking is available nearby on Hunter Street. Read more.

SALEM COUNTY

Woodstown and Salem | Select holiday dates

Santa makes his way through decorated railcars on four Woodstown Central holiday rides. The hourlong Santa Claus Special travels through the countryside in heated vintage cars, with a gift for each child. Breakfast with Santa adds reserved tables, pastries, cinnamon bread and drinks.

The Santa Claus Special starts at $45 per person. Breakfast reservations start at $295 for a table seating four, with departures at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20. Two other options are the Candlelight Limited on Dec. 4, starting at $45, and the shorter Salem Yuletide Special on Dec. 5, starting at $29. Boarding locations differ by ride, so check your ticket before leaving. Read more.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Ocean City | Select dates through December

Free horse-drawn carriage rides offer a way to take in downtown Ocean City’s Christmas decorations between shopping stops. The rides continue on weekends in December, with updates available through the city’s events calendar.

The Christmas Parade takes place Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. along Asbury Avenue, traveling from Sixth to 11th streets. Marching bands, floats and costumed characters are part of the procession, with Santa riding in a horse-drawn carriage at the end. Read more.

Cape May | Select dates through Dec. 31

Christmas lights and shopping stalls fill Congress Hall’s Grand Lawn, where families can browse gifts, get hot chocolate and ride a carousel or the Congress Hall Express train. Seasonal food includes cookies, roasted chestnuts and holiday pies.

Train and carousel rides cost $5 per person, per ride, and depend on the weather. The hotel’s tree-lighting celebration takes place Dec. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m., with music from the Festival Choir. Regular Winter Wonderland hours are Thursday through Sunday, with additional operating days during Christmas week. Check the schedule for hours and activities requiring reservations. Read more.

Cape May | Through Jan. 1

At Jingle Bar, the Christmas trees hold cocktails. Groups can order a tabletop tree with four holiday drinks for $60, with larger versions available. The pop-up at Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille also has a heated Grinch-themed tent, Christmas decorations and live music.

A Grinch brunch is scheduled for Dec. 19, with reservations required. Harry’s is at 1025 Beach Ave.; the pop-up is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Read more.

ACROSS SOUTH JERSEY

South Jersey stations to Philadelphia | Dec. 5

Make the train ride part of a holiday outing with Santa and his elves aboard PATCO’s Silver Sleigh. Three decorated Philadelphia-bound trains will carry the group, with holiday music playing along the way.

Trains leave Lindenwold at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., stopping at all eight other New Jersey stations before crossing into Philadelphia. Regular fares apply, and children 4 and younger ride free with a fare-paying adult. The Santa trains run westbound only; use the regular eastbound timetable for the trip home. Read more.

Multiple towns | Dec. 5-10

A car menorah parade through Cherry Hill ends at a free festival with an 18-foot menorah, latkes, doughnuts and live entertainment on Dec. 6. Elsewhere, the week brings ice skating in Mount Laurel, a Hanukkah walk along Main Street in Medford and neighborhood menorah lightings.

Collingswood’s Dec. 9 celebration starts with an outdoor lighting before moving indoors for LED juggling, crafts, music and food. Our separate guide covers 10 events across the two counties, with times, locations and registration details. Admission varies by event. Read more.

For more Christmas lights, markets, shows and seasonal outings, see our full regional holiday guide.