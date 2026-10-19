38 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Oct. 23-25

The final weekend before Halloween brings haunted attractions, fall festivals, cultural celebrations, live theater and outdoor markets to Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

In Philly, the Penn Museum will celebrate Día de los Muertos, fall festivals will take over Tacony and Northern Liberties, and the Philadelphia Film Festival will conclude its 11-day run. Fort Mifflin also will lead candlelight ghost tours Friday night.

Beyond the city, a four-foot chocolate sculpture of George Washington will be displayed at the Pennsylvania Chocolate & Coffee Festival in Oaks, hundreds of jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the Delaware Canal in Yardley and costumed characters will roam Pennsbury Manor. South Jersey families can take the Pumpkin Patch Flyer on its final weekend of the season.

Here are 38 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey from Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25:

AVAILABLE ALL WEEKEND, OCT. 23-25

These longer-running festivals, performances, attractions and exhibitions are available during all three days of the Oct. 23-25 weekend.

Philly: The Philadelphia Film Festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 25, concluding with three days of screenings from Friday through Sunday. The lineup features more than 100 films from dozens of countries, including new work from Pedro Almodóvar, Danny Boyle and Martin McDonagh. Read more.

Delaware: “The Wiz” runs Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington. The four-performance engagement stars “American Idol” finalist Gabby Samone and “The Voice” winner Asher HaVon. Read more.

Suburbs: “Rock of Ages” runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope. The musical features 1980s hits made famous by Journey, Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and Poison. Read more.

Suburbs: The year-round Gateway Indoor Vintage Market is open Fridays through Sundays at the Gateway Shopping Center in Wayne. Vendors sell clothing, furniture, records, collectibles and other secondhand finds. Read more.

Philly: Lincoln Mill Haunted House is open on select nights through Saturday, Nov. 7, including all three days from Oct. 23-25. The Manayunk attraction features more than 40 scare actors, three new rooms, animatronics and outdoor projection mapping. Read more.

Philly: Haunted Pier runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, at Cavanaugh’s River Deck, with regular hours Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. The waterfront pop-up includes giant skeletons, animatronics, a haunted forest, themed drinks and fall food. Read more.

Philly: Halloween House is open at the Fashion District through Sunday, Nov. 1. The walk-through attraction features 10 themed rooms inspired by classic Halloween imagery without live actors or jump scares. Read more.

New Jersey: Lambertville’s Trail of Magic runs through Saturday, Oct. 31. The free, self-guided experience connects dozens of handmade Halloween displays at businesses and community spaces across the city. Read more.

Philly: Spooky Mini Golf runs daily through Sunday, Nov. 1, at Franklin Square. The course features fog, strobe lights and Halloween decorations, while the Boo-zy Bar serves drinks Thursday through Sunday evenings. Read more.

Philly: Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, along the Delaware River. The seasonal programming includes pumpkin carving, fall food and drinks, live entertainment and Halloween decorations. Read more.

Philly: Cityside Pumpkin Patch is open daily through Sunday, Nov. 1, at Liberty Point. The waterfront attraction includes more than 10,000 pumpkins, games, photo areas, seasonal food and fall drinks. Read more.

Philly: The Pumpkin Press remains open at Newsroom Philly in Northern Liberties through Sunday, Nov. 1. The pop-up combines references to Edgar Allan Poe and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” with themed cocktails and theatrical décor. Read more.

Suburbs: New Hope Railroad offers its Fall Foliage Excursion on select dates through Sunday, Nov. 1. The 90-minute trip travels through Bucks County aboard restored passenger cars from the early 1900s. Read more.

Suburbs: More than 150 handmade scarecrows remain on free outdoor display at Peddler’s Village through Monday, Oct. 26. The entries were created by residents and organizations from across the Philadelphia region. Read more.

Suburbs: Longwood Gardens’ Chrysanthemum Festival runs through Sunday, Nov. 15, in Kennett Square. More than 5,000 chrysanthemums fill the conservatories, including a plant with 1,355 flowers growing from one stem. Read more.

Philly: Halloween Nights runs on select evenings through Saturday, Nov. 7, at Eastern State Penitentiary. The attraction combines haunted houses, immersive sets, historic spaces, themed bars and live entertainment. Read more.

Philly: Morris Arboretum & Gardens’ Halloween programming runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, while its Scarecrow Walk remains on display through Sunday, Nov. 1. The Northwest Philly garden also features a cottage covered in hundreds of pumpkins. Read more.

Philly: “The Addams Family” runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, at Walnut Street Theatre. The musical follows Wednesday Addams as she introduces her family to the parents of her new boyfriend. Read more.

Suburbs: Steve Tobin’s “In the Light” remains on view through October 2027 at Tyler Arboretum in Media. The outdoor exhibition places more than 50 sculptures across 15 sites, including twisting steel roots reaching up to 30 feet. Read more.

Philly: “The Magicians Table” opens Wednesday, Oct. 21, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kimmel Center. The immersive production combines close-up magic, comedy, storytelling, live music and handcrafted cocktails. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Marcel Duchamp exhibition runs through Sunday, Jan. 31, 2027. The retrospective brings together more than 300 works by the influential artist. Read more.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

Philly: Guides will lead groups through the historic fort by candlelight while sharing stories about its military past and reported paranormal activity. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission from 5 to 8:45 p.m. Guests can explore the galleries and take part in scheduled evening programming for an admission price of their choosing. Read more.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Suburbs: The Pennsylvania Chocolate & Coffee Festival begins its two-day run at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The festival features tastings, vendors and a four-foot chocolate sculpture of George Washington. Read more.

South Jersey: Woodstown Central Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch Flyer begins its final weekend with departures at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The excursion includes an 18-mile train ride, about 45 minutes at Fenwick Grove and one pumpkin to take home. Read more.

New Jersey: The Golden Nugget Flea Market near Lambertville will feature work from regional artists and makers alongside its regular vendors. Read more.

Philly: The Penn Museum will celebrate Día de los Muertos with music, dance, art-making and cultural demonstrations. The family-friendly festival explores traditions connected to the Mexican holiday. Read more.

Philly: The Tacony Halloween Fall Festival will take over Torresdale Avenue with trick-or-treating, costume activities, games, vendors and live entertainment. Admission is free. Read more.

Philly: The Northern Liberties Autumn Harvest Block Party at the Piazza Alta will feature live music, family activities, seasonal food and drinks, vendors and Halloween entertainment. Read more.

Suburbs: The Chester County Sheriff’s Office will hold a one-day hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chester County Justice Center in West Chester. Registered applicants can complete an application, fingerprinting, a fitness test and interviews for deputy sheriff positions. Read more.

Suburbs: The Hocus Pocus Speakeasy runs through Sunday, Nov. 8, at Montgomery Mall in North Wales, with interactive Sanderson Sisters performances scheduled Saturdays and Sundays. The main shows are limited to adults 21 and older. Read more.

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

Suburbs: The Pennsylvania Chocolate & Coffee Festival returns for its second and final day at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Read more.

South Jersey: The Pumpkin Patch Flyer will depart South Woodstown Station at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. for its final three excursions of the season. Tickets start at $35 and include one pumpkin. Read more.

Suburbs: The Hocus Pocus Speakeasy continues its run through Nov. 8 with another interactive Sanderson Sisters performance at Montgomery Mall in North Wales. Read more.

Suburbs: Pennsbury Manor in Morrisville will offer costumed historical characters, crafts, games and seasonal activities on the former estate of William Penn. Read more.

Suburbs: Nearly 500 carved pumpkins will be illuminated along the Delaware Canal in Yardley as Canal-O-Ween begins its seasonal run. The free display follows a stretch of North Edgewater Avenue along the canal towpath. Read more.

Suburbs: CardFest Expo will bring sports cards, Pokémon cards and other collectibles to Bucks County. Collectors can browse vendor tables, trade cards and meet other hobbyists. Read more.

Philly: Philly Cider Week begins with tastings and events featuring Pennsylvania cider producers. Additional programming will continue at bars, restaurants and other venues throughout the following week. Read more.

Philly: Several blocks of Walnut Street will close to vehicle traffic for the final Open Streets event of the fall. The Center City roadway will become a pedestrian zone with shopping, dining and public programming. Read more.

Suburbs: The Berwyn Farmers Market will offer local produce, prepared foods, baked goods and other products from regional vendors at Bronze Plaza. Read more.

Philly: The Franklin Mills Flea Market will return to the Philadelphia Mills parking lot with clothing, collectibles, household items and other merchandise from outdoor vendors. Read more.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.



