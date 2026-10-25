45 things to do Halloween weekend in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

Halloween falls on Saturday this year, but costumes, candy and haunted attractions are only part of the weekend lineup across Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

In the city, families can trick-or-treat along East Passyunk Avenue and South Street, while adults can explore haunted houses, costume parties and Halloween shows. Other options include an immersive magic production, a major Marcel Duchamp exhibition and pay-what-you-wish admission at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Outside Philadelphia, the weekend brings fall foliage train rides in Bucks County, vintage markets in Wayne and Ardmore, chrysanthemums at Longwood Gardens and live theater in New Hope and Camden. Sunday’s schedule also includes a race across the Ben Franklin Bridge and the closing market for Philly Cider Week.

Here are 45 things to do in Philadelphia, the suburbs, South Jersey and nearby destinations from Friday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 1.

AVAILABLE ALL WEEKEND, OCT. 30-NOV. 1

These longer-running attractions, performances, markets and exhibitions are available during all three days of Halloween weekend.

Philly: Halloween House Philly runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, inside the former Forever 21 at Fashion District Philadelphia. The walk-through attraction has 10 themed rooms inspired by classic Halloween imagery without live scare actors or jump scares. Read more.

Suburbs: Pumpkinland continues through Sunday, Nov. 8, at Linvilla Orchards in Media. Admission to the displays and barnyard is free, while hayrides, mazes and other activities require separate tickets. The Hayride to the Witch’s House ends Friday, Oct. 30. Read more.

Philly: Spooky Mini Golf runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, at Franklin Square. The Philadelphia-themed course adds Halloween decorations, fog and lighting effects, while the neighboring Boo-zy Bar serves cocktails and mocktails in the evenings. Read more.

Philly: Cityside Pumpkin Patch remains open through Sunday, Nov. 1, at Liberty Point on the Delaware River waterfront. The attraction includes more than 10,000 pumpkins, games, photo areas, scarecrow archery, pumpkin smashing and seasonal food and drinks. Read more.

Philly: Halloween Nights runs on select evenings through Saturday, Nov. 7, at Eastern State Penitentiary. The Fairmount attraction combines five haunted houses with immersive sets, live entertainment, themed bars and food. Read more.

Philly: Lincoln Mill Haunted House operates on select nights through Saturday, Nov. 7, in Manayunk. More than 40 scare actors, animatronics, outdoor projections and three new rooms fill the former textile mill. Read more.

Philly: The Pumpkin Press remains open at Newsroom Philly in Northern Liberties through Sunday, Nov. 1. The pop-up combines references to Edgar Allan Poe and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” with theatrical decorations and themed cocktails. Read more.

Philly: “The Addams Family: The Musical” concludes its run Sunday, Nov. 1, at Walnut Street Theatre. The musical follows Wednesday Addams as she introduces her family to her new boyfriend and his parents. Read more.

Philly and suburbs: Nikon’s free photography tour runs Friday through Sunday with advance registration required. Friday brings Halloween photography to Old City, Saturday focuses on filmmaking at Maple Acres Farm Market in Plymouth Meeting and Sunday offers lens workshops back in Old City. Read more.

Suburbs: The year-round Gateway Indoor Vintage Market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Gateway Shopping Center in Wayne. Vendors sell antique furniture, clothing, vinyl records, jewelry, artwork, books and other collectibles. Admission and parking are free. Read more.

Suburbs: “Rock of Ages” concludes its run Sunday, Nov. 1, at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope. The musical features songs made famous by Journey, Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and Poison. Read more.

South Jersey: “No, No, Nanette” concludes its run Sunday, Nov. 1, at Rutgers-Camden’s Walter K. Gordon Theater. Professional actors and Rutgers students perform the musical comedy with a 31-piece Symphony in C orchestra. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Marcel Duchamp retrospective remains on view through Sunday, Jan. 31. The exhibition brings together more than 300 paintings, sculptures, photographs, films, printed works and readymades. Read more.

Suburbs: New Hope Railroad offers its Fall Foliage Excursion on select dates through Sunday, Nov. 1. The approximately 90-minute round trip travels between New Hope and Buckingham aboard restored passenger cars from the early 1900s. Read more.

Suburbs: Longwood Gardens’ Chrysanthemum Festival runs through Sunday, Nov. 15, in Kennett Square. More than 5,000 chrysanthemums fill the conservatories, including a single-stem plant carrying 1,355 flowers. Read more.

Suburbs: Steve Tobin’s “In the Light” remains on view through October 2027 at Tyler Arboretum in Media. More than 50 sculptures are installed across 15 sites, including steel roots reaching as high as 30 feet. Read more.

Philly: “The Magicians Table” runs through Nov. 22, at the Kimmel Center. The immersive production combines close-up magic, comedy, storytelling, live music and cocktails in an intimate setting. Read more.

Philly: Morris Arboretum & Gardens’ Pumpkin Cottage remains on view through Saturday, Oct. 31, while its Scarecrow Walk continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. Both displays are included with regular garden admission. Read more.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Suburbs: Meet Swoop and Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders during Elmwood Park Zoo’s Trick-or-Treat Night in Norristown. The evening includes candy stations, animal encounters and live music, with a separate sensory-friendly celebration scheduled before the main event. Read more.

Suburbs: Families can collect candy from up to 25 decorated vehicles and participating shops at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission and parking are free, and attendees can vote for their favorite trunk displays. Read more.

New Jersey: Follow a free, self-guided trail through Lambertville to find handmade Halloween displays created by retired art teacher Dolores Dragan. The installations remain at businesses and community spaces through Saturday, Oct. 31. Read more.

Suburbs: Nearly 500 carved pumpkins will glow along the Delaware Canal in Yardley after sundown. The free display follows the canal towpath and remains illuminated through Halloween. Read more.

Philly: Giant skeletons, flying ghosts, animatronic monsters and a haunted forest fill Cavanaugh’s River Deck through Saturday, Oct. 31. The waterfront pop-up also serves themed drinks and fall food. Read more.

Philly: The Mütter Museum’s Choreomania party turns a mysterious historic “dancing plague” into an immersive 16th-century village with costumed actors, pop-up performances and DJs. The 21-and-older event runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Read more.

Philly: Glen Foerd’s riverfront estate becomes a Carnival of Curiosities with fire dancers, contortionists, live music, dinner, an open bar and dancing. Masks and costumes are encouraged for the formal event. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission from 5 to 8:45 p.m. The evening provides access to the galleries and scheduled Friday programming for an admission price selected by each attendee. Read more.

Philly: Stotesbury Mansion near Rittenhouse Square becomes a book-inspired fantasy setting with live strings, ballroom dancing, aerial artistry, drag and burlesque performances. The 21-and-older event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight, and formal fantasy attire is required. Read more.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

Philly: More than 80 craft vendors will line East Passyunk Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free festival also includes trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, costume contests, live music, food and drinks. Read more.

Philly: South Street’s Halloween celebration includes a free candy crawl, costume promenade, vintage car parade and trunk-or-treating. Activities run throughout the afternoon and continue beneath the Headhouse Shambles into the evening. Read more.

Delaware: The Delaware Renaissance Faire opens its season with trick-or-treating, costume contests, knight battles, acrobatics, craft vendors and horseback archery. Halloweekend runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Firebase Lloyd in Townsend. Read more.

Across the region: Children wearing costumes can receive a free kids meal at participating Friendly’s restaurants with the purchase of an adult entrée. The offer gives families an option for lunch or dinner before or after trick-or-treating. Read more.

New Jersey: Lambertville’s free Trail of Magic reaches its final day with handmade Halloween scenes displayed at businesses and community spaces around the city. An online map helps families plan their own route. Read more.

Suburbs: Canal-O-Ween concludes with nearly 500 jack-o’-lanterns illuminated after dark beside the Delaware Canal in Yardley. The outdoor display is free. Read more.

Philly: Haunted Pier reaches its final night with giant skeletons, animatronics, a haunted forest and a Halloween celebration along the Delaware River. Cover charges and ticket requirements may vary. Read more.

Philly: Teams will solve clues connected to landmarks, cemeteries and ghost stories during a two-hour scavenger hunt through historic Philadelphia. The hunt begins at Washington Square at 5:30 p.m., and advance tickets are required. Read more.

Philly: Bring a flashlight for a guided Halloween-night walk through Laurel Hill East. The tour runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and shares stories about people who lived during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, followed by drinks around fire pits. Read more.

Suburbs: Actors portraying the Sanderson Sisters lead an interactive, 21-and-older performance inside Montgomery Mall in North Wales. The show combines games, singalongs, comedy and themed drinks. Read more.

Philly: Stateside Live! will divide its South Philadelphia complex into themed party spaces with DJs, live music, a silent disco and mechanical bull riding. The 21-and-older event begins at 7 p.m. and includes costume contests with more than $2,500 in cash and prizes. Read more.

Philly: Morgan’s Pier closes its fall season with a Halloween Bash and “Drink the Bar Dry” party along the Delaware River. The waterfront venue also offers pumpkin carving earlier in the day. Read more.

Delaware: Simmer Down will hold a Halloween party inside the former bank vault beneath The Quoin Hotel in Wilmington. Admission is free, and attendees who arrive in costume receive one complimentary cocktail or mocktail. Read more.

Philly: Meet 26 horror and thriller writers during FearLit at Venice Island Performing Arts Center in Manayunk. The 21-and-older convention runs from noon to 4 p.m. with author discussions, awards and book signings. Read more.

Philly: Third Eye Blind brings its “All Aboard the Ghost Ship” Halloween concert to The Fillmore in Fishtown. The show marks the band’s second consecutive Halloween performance at the Philadelphia venue. Read more.

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

Delaware: Halloweekend continues for a second day at the Delaware Renaissance Faire in Townsend. Attendees can trick-or-treat, watch knight battles and acrobatic shows, enter costume contests and browse craft vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read more.

Suburbs: The Sanderson Sisters return for another interactive Hocus Pocus Speakeasy performance at Montgomery Mall. The 21-and-older production continues on weekends through Sunday, Nov. 8. Read more.

Philly: Philly Cider Week concludes with an outdoor market beneath the Headhouse Shambles from 3 to 7 p.m. The free, all-ages event includes Pennsylvania cider, live music, local snacks and face painting. Read more.

Suburbs: More than 40 vintage vendors will fill the Lower Merion municipal lot at 75 E. Lancaster Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers can browse records, clothing, jewelry, books, artwork, toys and other secondhand finds. Read more.

Suburbs: Fox News host Brian Kilmeade will sign personalized copies of “Uniting the States” at the Barnes & Noble in Doylestown’s Barn Plaza at 2 p.m. A ticket is required and includes admission to the signing line and one copy of the book. Read more.

Philly: The Franklin Mills Flea Market concludes its 2026 season from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. near Philadelphia Mills in Northeast Philadelphia. More than 200 vendors sell new, used and vintage merchandise, and admission and parking are free. Read more.

Suburbs: The Berwyn Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Bronze Plaza. The free weekly market brings together local farmers, food producers, artists and makers, with complimentary parking available. Read more.

South Jersey: Runners and walkers will take over the Ben Franklin Bridge roadway during the Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge. The 10K and two-mile walk begin at 8:30 a.m. in Camden, with the 10K crossing into Philadelphia before returning to New Jersey. Read more.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.